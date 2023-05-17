Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Published

House Democrats begin 'Hail Mary' attempt to go around Speaker McCarthy and raise the debt limit

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told House Democrats it is 'imperative' that they sign a discharge petition, which could force a debt limit vote if it reaches 218 signatures with at least five Republicans helping

Chris Pandolfo
By Chris Pandolfo , Chad Pergram | Fox News
close
We can ‘get together’ on debt ceiling deal: Rep. Henry Cuellar Video

We can ‘get together’ on debt ceiling deal: Rep. Henry Cuellar

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, and Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., discuss how lawmakers need to ‘cut the deal’ on the debt ceiling on ’Your World.’

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., is rallying Democrats behind a complicated parliamentary tactic to force a vote on raising the debt limit, a long-shot gambit that could put Republicans in a tough spot as Congress' fiscal deadline fast approaches. 

Democrats filed a procedural measure called a discharge petition at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, which would allow a coalition of lawmakers to circumvent House leadership and put a bill on the floor for a vote. All that is required is 218 House members to sign the petition — meaning all 213 Democrats and five Republicans. 

A successful discharge petition would allow Democrats to vote on a clean debt-limit increase, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., would have no way to block the vote. However, it is very rare for this tactic to work — and the discharge petition must "bake" for seven legislative days before the House can act on it. 

Jeffries wrote in a "Dear colleague" letter Wednesday morning that it is "imperative" for Democrats sign the discharge petition today. 

BYRON DONALDS SLAMS DEMOCRATS FOR DEBT CEILING ‘CALAMITY’: HOUSE REPUBLICANS ‘THE ONLY ADULTS IN THE ROOM’

Democratic congressional leaders Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer speak to the media

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from New York, speaks to members of the media with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, left, after a meeting with President Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Republicans hardened their battle lines ahead of the pivotal White House meeting on averting a first-ever U.S. default, the latest sign of trouble in negotiations over the debt limit. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"In the next few weeks, at the reckless urging of former President Trump, we confront the possibility that right-wing extremists will intentionally plunge our country into a default crisis. Emerging from the White House meeting, I am hopeful that a real pathway exists to find an acceptable, bipartisan resolution that prevents a default," Jeffries wrote. 

"However, given the impending June 1 deadline and urgency of the moment, it is important that all legislative options be pursued in the event that no agreement is reached. Accordingly, later on this morning, Budget Committee Ranking Member Brendan Boyle will file a discharge petition to provide a vehicle that may be necessary to protect the full faith and credit of the United States," he announced. 

MCCARTHY NOT OPTIMISTIC ABOUT DEBT CEILING NEGOTIATIONS, SAYS ‘THERE IS NO MOVEMENT’ 

Republican leaders Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell talk to reporters after meeting with the White House

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., left, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., address the media after a meeting with President Biden on the debt ceiling at the White House on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., also attended. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"It is imperative that Members make every effort to sign the discharge petition today, which will be available at the Clerk’s desk on the House Floor beginning at 10 a.m. As always, thank you for your leadership and unity of purpose in continuing to put people over politics." 

Even with every Democrat on board — and that is not guaranteed — a discharge petition would need bipartisan support that is unlikely to come unless negotiations between President Biden and McCarthy completely break down.

ACTIVISTS PROTESTING DEBT CEILING TALKS ON CAPITOL HILL ARRESTED

U.S. Capitol Building behind barred fence

The U.S. Capitol is seen through police barricades in Washington, D.C., on May 11, 2023. A high-stakes meeting between President Biden and key lawmakers from both parties on May 9, 2023, yielded no breakthrough on the impasse over the U.S. debt limit, but the group agreed to keep trying to avert a devastating default. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Congressional leaders met with the president Tuesday and gave some hope that a deal can be reached. McCarthy said Republicans and the president remain "far apart" but added, "it is possible to get a deal by the end of the week." 

Biden called it a "productive meeting," and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., acknowledged that passing a bipartisan bill in both chambers of Congress is the only way to raise the debt limit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Hakeem and I are committed to getting that bipartisan bill done," Schumer told reporters after the meeting. "We will not sacrifice our values," he added. "They’ll probably not sacrifice their values. But we’ll have to come together on something that can avoid default. Default is a disaster. Full stop." 

Fox News' Kelly Phares contributed to this report.

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

More from Politics