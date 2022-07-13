House Democrat witness calls her abortion 'an act of self love'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A witness for the House Oversight Committee Democrats called her abortion "an act of self love" and the best decision she has ever made.

The House Oversight Committee held a hearing Wednesday on the fallout of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

One of the Democratic witnesses was Sarah Lopez, an abortion storyteller for the pro-abortion organization We Testify.

During the hearing, Lopez spoke highly about her decision to get an abortion, calling it one of the best choices she’s ever made.

"My abortion was the best decision I ever made," the abortion storyteller said. "It was an act of self love."

"And I’m here today to make sure that everybody who currently, who has had an abortion, or will need an abortion is not alone, no matter what the state tries to force upon us," she continued.

Lopez also called abortion "healthcare."

In addition to telling her abortion story as part of We Testify, Lopez is also the youth program manager for the abortion provider connecting service Jane’s Due Process.

Jane’s Due Process is based in Texas and offers to connect women in the state to abortion access.

The nonprofit also instructs minor pregnant women on how to get an abortion without telling their parents, with links front and center on their homepage that take readers to a resources page regarding judicial bypass for abortion in Texas.

According to their website, the organization has currently suspended "all services and support related to abortion care because of the uncertainty of the current state of the laws in Texas" after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

The organization also warns website visitors their computer use "can be monitored and is impossible to completely clear."