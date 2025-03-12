'Big win': Trump touts federal funding bill passage in the House

President Donald Trump touted the House’s passage of a funding bill to keep the government up and running, labeling it a "big win" for America.

The House passed the funding measure by a 217 to 213 margin Tuesday evening, mostly along party lines. The legislation is now headed to the Senate, where lawmakers must pass the measure before Friday or else face a partial government shutdown.

"Big WIN for Republicans, and America tonight," Trump said in a Truth Social post Tuesday night. "Congratulations to ALL!"

The White House referred Fox News Digital to Trump’s post when asked for additional comment.

The funding bill largely extends funding levels approved during fiscal 2024 as part of the House’s continuing resolution (CR) until Sept. 30.

However, there are some funding changes included in the resolution, including an additional $8 billion in defense spending, $6 billion in veterans healthcare and nearly $1 billion to support Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportations. The measure also cuts $13 billion in non-defense spending.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., broke with Republicans and voted against the measure Tuesday evening, while Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, also split with his party and voted in favor of the measure.

Meanwhile, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has said he plans to vote against the measure in the Senate because he claims it doesn’t do enough to curb government spending. As a result, the bill will require support from at least eight Democrats to pass the 60-vote threshold.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Tuesday that Trump pushed all Republicans to vote for the continuing resolution, cautioning that voting against it would stall progress the Trump administration has made so far.

"He is encouraging all Republicans to vote yes on this clean CR, which freezes funding at current levels and will prevent the Democrats from getting their long-awaited government shutdown," Leavitt said Tuesday. "Voting against this CR will hurt the American people and kill the incredible momentum that President Trump has built over the past 51 days."

The House Rules Committee passed the legislation on Monday evening.

Fox News’ Elizabeth Elkind and Kelly Phares contributed to this report.