The Hitchhiker's Guide to the House voting to avoid a government shutdown today

The House is poised to debate and vote on an interim spending bill to avoid a government shutdown early Saturday morning.

This bill renews all Biden-era funding numbers. It also cuts the budget for Washington but allows the Pentagon to begin new programs and increases military pay.

It is all about the math. The margin could be tight. That is why Vice President JD Vance is on Capitol Hill meeting with House Republicans behind closed doors at 9 a.m. ET.

REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK: HERE WE GO AGAIN (AGAIN)

President Donald Trump unloaded last night on Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., threatening a primary challenge. Massie is a hard no.

The administration and House GOP leaders believe a shutdown would be catastrophic and interfere with adopting Trump's agenda.

House Democratic leaders oppose the package. They believe Republicans should pass the bill themselves since they didn’t negotiate with Democrats. However, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., refused to answer when asked twice yesterday if all Democrats would vote nay.

VIDEO OF DEMS RAILING AGAINST PAST SHUTDOWNS UNVEILED BY GOP

Democrats are somewhat torn. On the one hand, they believe a shutdown could impede DOGE. On the other, they fear that a shutdown could embolden Elon Musk to shutter programs that are closed.

The vote comes today sometime after 4 p.m. ET.

Even if the bill passes, the measure faces an unclear future in the Senate. Even if all 53 Senate Republicans vote yes, they need seven Democrats to break a filibuster.

The deadline to fund the government comes at 11:59:59 p.m. ET Friday.