Hickenlooper says he believes Tara Reade claims, but he's voting for Biden anyway

Former Colorado governor and current Senate candidate John Hickenlooper said Wednesday that he believes allegations made by Tara Reade against 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden are true but will still be voting for him anyway.

Hickenlooper, a Democrat, was being interviewed by John Frank, a political reporter for The Colorado Sun, who asked him if he believed Reade's claim that Biden sexually assaulting her in 1993.

"Do you believe Tara Reade's allegations against Joe Biden -- and will you still support him?" Frank asked.

Hickenlooper replied, "Any woman who comes forward and talks about a sexual assault that they've had to endure, they deserve to be listened to and they deserve to be believed. And I look at Tara Reade as someone who showed a great deal of courage to come forward and talk about what happened to her."

FEDERAL JUDGE BARS ICE FROM MAKING NY COURTHOUSE ARRESTS

He added, "In the end, I still support Joe Biden for president. Absolutely."

Frank pushed back and asked for a yes-or-no answer about believing Reade's allegations, before Hickenlooper finally said, "To a large extent -- yes."

Daily Caller News Foundation reporter Mary Margaret Olohan shared a video of the exchange on Twitter, from Colorado Rising PAC.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Hickenlooper asked if he believes Tara Reade’s allegations of sexual assault against Joe Biden," she wrote. "'To a large extent, yes. In the end I still support Joe Biden for President, absolutely,' he adds."