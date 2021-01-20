Her ‘secret weapon’: Sorority of Kamala Harris names Inauguration Day in her honor for breaking barriers

As Vice President Kamala Harris broke the barrier at the top ranks of American power lasting more than two centuries on Wednesday, her college sorority named the day in her honor.

To mark the occasion of the day Harris took the oath to hold the nation’s second-highest office, the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, the nation’s oldest sorority for Black women that Harris joined at Howard University, declared Wednesday as Soror Kamala D. Harris Day.

"This event will certainly be a momentous occasion that will go down in the annals of our archives as one of the greatest days the founders of Alpha Kappa Alpha could have envisioned," said Dr. Glenda Glover, the sorority’s international president and chief executive office.

The sorority, which was founded at Howard, a historically Black university, on Jan. 15, 1908, took to social media to ask its sisters to share celebratory photos online using the hashtag #KamalaHarrisDay.

Women wore pink, green and pearls, official symbols of the sorority.

"I'm proud on so many levels, as a mom to a little girl who can [see] her possibilities today beyond the [moon] and back & as a woman & Soror with my head held high because the [world] will witness who runs the world...girls," Twitter user Tamika N Ball tweeted.

Monique Poydras joined the sorority with Harris in 1986.

She said the sorority has been helping Harris’ rise from the background.

"We were a secret weapon," Poydras said. "We were a collective that nobody knew about, because our sorority, we have close to 300,000 members. We have a thousand chapters. It wasn't just us; it was also other Divine Nine [sororities and fraternities] organizations."

She knew her sister would go far.

Poydras said, "She just had characteristics of a leader. Kamala tended to kind of stand out."

"I think that young women today looking at Kamala Harris have to have an immense sense of overwhelming pride," Poydras added. "I think it gives them a sense that there's nothing that they can't do."