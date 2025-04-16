Expand / Collapse search
Taxes

Hawley urges Republicans to cut taxes for working-class voters who 'put Trump in the White House'

Republicans are setting the tax policies in Trump's 'big, beautiful' bill

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Taxes could increase if GOP budget bill fails, some Republicans predict

Taxes could increase if GOP budget bill fails, some Republicans predict

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram covers how Republicans are using Tax Day to muster support for President Donald Trump's tax cuts on 'Special Report.'

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is urging his Republican colleagues to double down on tax cuts for the working-class Americans who make up President Donald Trump's base.

Hawley told Fox News Digital in an interview that tax cuts are "what Republicans are good at," calling specifically for changes to the payroll tax. He says Americans should be able to apply income tax credits like the child tax credit, the mortgage deduction and charitable deduction, to their payroll taxes.

Hawley, who first made the push in a Tuesday op-ed for the Washington Post, says he has spoken with Trump about the potential tax breaks and the president is "very supportive."

"These are the people who put Trump in the White House," Hawley told Fox, referring to Americans who earn less than $80,000 per year.

ELON MUSK DUNKS ON SEN CHUCK SCHUMER, DECLARING ‘HYSTERICAL REACTIONS' DEMONSTRATE DOGE’S IMPORTANCE

Senator Josh Hawley

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo., says Americans who pay the payroll tax should have the same tax credits available to them as those who pay the income tax. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Debate over tax policy is raging in Washington as Republicans weigh what to put in Trump's "big, beautiful" budget bill. Many Republicans support re-upping the 2017 tax cuts, but there are calls for more changes.

Some Republicans, including the White House, have even flirted with raising taxes on the uppermost brackets in order to offset costs.

"We’ve got this incredible national debt, and so at some point you’ve got to address the elephant in the room," Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., told the New York Times on Tuesday. "Can’t tell you if it’s going to happen or not."

Hawley has also said he would support raising some taxes to offset cuts in lower tax brackets if the president makes a push for it.

TRUMP OPEN TO SENDING VIOLENT AMERICAN CRIMINALS TO EL SALVADOR PRISONS

Trump is pictured in front of the US Capitol Building, surrounded by fencing in Washington, D.C., on Friday, January 17, 2025.

Republicans widely agree on keeping Trump's 2017 tax cuts. (Fox News Digital/Trump-Vance Transition Team)

He proposed to Fox that one path toward raising more revenue would be to start taxing the endowments of America's largest universities.

MEET THE TRUMP-PICKED LAWMAKERS GIVING SPEAKER JOHNSON A FULL HOUSE GOP CONFERENCE

Trump's administration is already engaged in a pitched battle to reform America's top educational institutions, threatening to withhold federal funding if they do not adequately address anti-Semitism and other issues on their campuses.

Harvard, the university that has pushed back the hardest on Trump's administration, has an endowment of roughly $53 billion.

The other seven Ivy League schools have endowments totaling over $139 billion.

Harvard Flag and Harvard University split image

Harvard University is fighting Trump's administration over the need for campus reforms. (Getty Images)

Regardless of offsets, however, Hawley says the top priority should be securing tax breaks for the people who voted Trump into office.

Hawley emphasized this focus in his op-ed for the Post, quoting Reagan-era columnist Robert Novak.

"God put the Republican Party on Earth to cut taxes."

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

