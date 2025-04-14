Expand / Collapse search
House Of Representatives

'Hateful and horrific': Shapiro governor's mansion fire prompts outcry from lawmakers

Both Republicans and Democrats are calling for criminal prosecution

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
Josh Shapiro chokes up while delivering post-arson press conference Video

Josh Shapiro chokes up while delivering post-arson press conference

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro delivered emotional remarks after his residence was targeted in an arson attack over the weekend. (WHP via NNS)

Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle were quick to condemn acts of violence after a man was arrested for allegedly setting fire to the Pennsylvania governor's mansion while Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family slept inside.

"There is no place in our society for political violence and actions like this. I’m praying for Governor Shapiro and his family — and hope the heroes in PA law enforcement bring those responsible to justice," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said in a statement following the attack.

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., wrote on X, "The attack on Governor Shapiro and his family on the first night of Passover is hateful and horrific. I am grateful for their safety and sending love to him and his family."

Cody Balmer, 38, will face charges including attempted murder, terrorism and aggravated arson, officials said at a press conference Sunday.

PENNSYLVANIA POLICE ARREST SUSPECT AFTER GOVERNOR’S MANSION SET ON FIRE WHILE GOV JOSH SHAPIRO, FAMILY SLEPT

Stefanik, Jeffries, Shapiro

Rep. Elise Stefanik and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, right, were two of the leading lawmakers to condemn the alleged attack on Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. (Reuters/Getty)

Authorities say he "actively evaded" law enforcement stationed at the mansion and "forcibly entered" to set the blaze. 

Images released publicly of the aftermath showed ash-covered rooms and extensive fire damage. 

Shapiro, who is Jewish, said he and his family were woken up around 2 a.m. to evacuate their home after celebrating the first night of Passover. 

No one was injured, however, the potential 2028 presidential nominee said.

It is notable that, in the current hyper-partisan environment, Republicans and Democrats were quick to condemn the alleged violence — and not on dissimilar lines.

Fire aftermath at Pennsylvania Governor's Residence

An image from inside the Pennsylvania governor's mansion following the alleged attack. (Commonwealth Media Services)

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., called the incident "deeply disturbing and very scary" and called for the culprit's prosecution "to the fullest extent of the law."

On the opposite side of the aisle, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., similarly said, "Political violence of any kind is never acceptable, and it is especially unconscionable to attack a Jewish family during the first night of Passover. Everyone responsible must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

Pennsylvania's congressional delegation also showed a united front, with former House Freedom Caucus Chair Scott Perry, R-Pa., writing on X, "Glad to learn that the Governor and his family are safe after this inexcusable and terrifying incident."

JOSH SHAPIRO TELLS MAHER HE'S ‘DAMN PROUD’ OF BEING JEWISH, DODGES WHETHER IT FACTORED INTO VP SNUB IN 2024

Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro's Residence Set On Fire

Extensive fire damage to the Pennsylvania governor's mansion and Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence is seen during a press conference on April 13, 2025 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., a member of the progressive "Squad," called for a "swift investigation."

"This must be condemned without hesitation, and the cowardly criminals responsible must face the full force of the law," said Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa. 

"We must remember: what unites us as a community — and as a country — will always be greater than anything that seeks to divide us. That is the strength of America. And together is the only way we move forward."

Additionally, Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pa., responded to images of the fire damage, "This type of violence cannot be tolerated and the criminals responsible must be prosecuted for these deplorable actions."

