Haley endorses Sununu, Bolduc; heading to New Hampshire this week to join them on campaign trail

FIRST ON FOX: Former South Carolina governor and ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is headed to New Hampshire this week to support the top two Republicans on the ballot this November in the key general election battleground state.

Haley on Tuesday endorsed GOP Gov. Chris Sununu, who’s running for a fourth two-year term steering the Granite State. And she also supported former Army Gen. Don Bolduc, who a week ago narrowly captured the Republican nomination for Senate. Bolduc will challenge former governor and first-term Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in the midterm elections in a race that’s among a handful across the country that will likely determine if the GOP wins back the majority in the chamber.

Haley will team up with Sununu on the campaign trail in New Hampshire on Thursday evening, and she’ll join Bolduc for events on Friday. News of the endorsements and Haley’s trip to New Hampshire were shared first with Fox News on Tuesday.

"Governor Sununu fought to make New Hampshire one of the freest states in the nation by cutting taxes, vetoing income taxes, and championing school choice. Good governors make great leaders and Gov. Sununu’s record speaks to how effective he is. I’m proud to support his reelection," Haley said in a statement.

Sununu noted that "having served as a Governor and Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki has been a leader on the front lines during times of great challenges, fighting back against Washington overreach as Governor and taking on foreign adversaries at the UN. Nikki continues to be a powerful voice for a better America."

Haley, pointing to Bolduc’s 10 tours of duty in the Afghanistan War, emphasized that "Don Bolduc defended our freedoms in the Middle East and he’ll take on the establishment in Washington. He’s a pro-law and order fighter who will secure the border and rein in out-of-control spending. The Senate majority runs through the Granite State and General Bolduc’s ready on the front line."

Bolduc noted that Haley "shares my view that a strong America at home leads to a strong America abroad, and she knows the decisions made by the Administration, supported by Senator Maggie Hassan every step of the way, have weakened our country and our global standing."

Haley, through her Stand for America PAC, has been crisscrossing the country this cycle on behalf of fellow Republicans running in the 2022 elections. According to her political team, Haley’s held more than 50 events and raised more than $5 million.

The trips by Haley, a potential 2024 GOP White house contender, have taken her a handful of times to Iowa and New Hampshire, the first two states that vote in the Republican presidential nominating calendar. The stop later this week will be Haley’s second in New Hampshire this year. While in the Granite State, Haley will also headline a fundraising dinner for the Cheshire County Republican Committee on Friday evening.

Asked about her 2024 timetable, Haley told Fox News during her stop in New Hampshire in April that "I don’t have to make a decision until the first of next year."

"But I can tell you I’ve never lost a race. I’m not going to start now. I’ll put a thousand percent into it and finish it," she said. "I’m going to fight for this country until my last breath because I believe in her, and I believe that we all have to be part of the solution."