Hackers appear to have gained access to Trump's golf account, post terrible scores

Mischievous hackers apparently gained access to President Trump’s golf account and posted remarkably bad scores on Friday.

Four scores were posted to the president’s USGA-administered GHIN (Golf Handicap and Information Network) system on Friday, though there’s no indication that the scores – 101, 100, 108, 102 – are authentic because Trump was traveling and didn’t play golf.

TRUMP PRESENTS 'TRUE LEGEND' TIGER WOODS WITH PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM

According to Golfweek, the courses used in the fake scores were Trump National New York, Trump International in West Palm Beach, and the Cochise Course at Desert Mountain in Scottsdale, Arizona.

"We have become aware of reports in the media questioning recent scores posted on President Trump’s GHIN account. As we dug into the data it appears someone has erroneously posted a number of scores on behalf of the GHIN user,” USGA’s Craig Annis told Golfweek in a statement.

“We are taking corrective action to remove the scores and partnering with our allied golf associations, and their member clubs, to determine the origin of the issue.”

“We have become aware of reports in the media questioning recent scores posted on President Trump’s GHIN account. As we dug into the data it appears someone has erroneously posted a number of scores on behalf of the GHIN user.” — USGA’s Craig Annis

SPORTSWRITER TAKES SWING AT TRUMP: BOOK SAYS PRESIDENT CHEATS AT GOLF, BATTLED LOCALS TO BUILD COURSE

The media has long scrutinized Trump’s golf record as he maintains an index of 2.8 that is perceived as especially good.

A book released last month by longtime sportswriter Rick Reilly accused Trump of not being always honest on the course when marking the scores.

Reilly detailed one time Trump played with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson shortly after becoming president. Trump’s partner, Fox Sports golf analyst Brad Faxon, said the president marked down a score that didn’t account for two balls he hit in the water.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Faxon recalled that he was laughing about the situation at the time, “because Trump was actually putting for a seven, but he was claiming it was for a four, which would’ve worked out to a three with his free stroke on the hole.”

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.