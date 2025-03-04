Guests of first couple rally around Trump's policies ahead of address to Congress: 'Incredible stories'

FIRST ON FOX: Guests attending President Donald Trump's speech before Congress on Tuesday evening heaped praise on the 47th president and his policies in a video obtained by Fox News Digtial.

"From the bottom of my absolute heart and my family’s heart, we truly appreciate everything that you’ve done for us, and it means absolutely the world to bring justice to my daughter, to Jocelyn, and to every other family, to not have to go through what we’re going through. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for everything," Alexis Nungaray, the mom of Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old girl who was murdered by illegal immigrants said in the video, which was exclusively obtained by Fox Digital.

"Thank you, President Trump, for giving me this opportunity to be a light for foster care community and the adoption community," another woman, Haley Ferguson, a former foster child invited by the first lady, said in the video.

The first lady announced earlier Tuesday that she would bring 15 "everyday Americans" to Trump's first address to Congress following his return to the White House in January.

"These men, women, and families come from all different walks of life with incredible stories about the disaster wrought by the previous administration, and the historic achievements President Trump has already enacted to usher in the Golden Age of America," the White House said in a statement announcing the guest list on Tuesday.

Allyson Comperatore -- the daughter of Corey Comperatore, who was killed during a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when a shooter attempted to assassinate the president – also heaped praise on Trump in the video.

"I just want to thank you for involving our families. It meant more than you could probably ever imagine," she said in the video.

The first lady’s invite list includes: Elliston Berry; Helen, Allyson, and Kaylee Comperatore; Jeff Denard; Stephanie Diller; Haley Ferguson; Marc and Malphine Fogel; January Littlejohn; Payton McNabb; Allyson and Lauren Phillips; Alexis Nungaray; Roberto Ortiz.

The White House previously told Fox News Digital that "The Renewal of the American Dream" is the theme of the speech and will feature four main sections: accomplishments from Trump's second term thus far at home and abroad; what the Trump administration has done for the economy; the president's renewed push for Congress to pass additional funding for border security; and the president's plans for peace around the globe.