Melania Trump

Guests of first couple rally around Trump's policies ahead of address to Congress: 'Incredible stories'

First lady Melania Trump invited 15 'everyday Americans' to President Trump's address to Congress

Emma Colton By Emma Colton Fox News
Published
A handful of guests joining President Trump's address before Congress thanked the 47th president ahead of his big speech. (Credit: White House)

FIRST ON FOX: Guests attending President Donald Trump's speech before Congress on Tuesday evening heaped praise on the 47th president and his policies in a video obtained by Fox News Digtial. 

"From the bottom of my absolute heart and my family’s heart, we truly appreciate everything that you’ve done for us, and it means absolutely the world to bring justice to my daughter, to Jocelyn, and to every other family, to not have to go through what we’re going through. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for everything," Alexis Nungaray, the mom of Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old girl who was murdered by illegal immigrants said in the video, which was exclusively obtained by Fox Digital. 

"Thank you, President Trump, for giving me this opportunity to be a light for foster care community and the adoption community," another woman, Haley Ferguson, a former foster child invited by the first lady, said in the video. 

MELANIA TRUMP SPEAKS ON CAPITOL HILL FOR FIRST TIME IN ROUNDTABLE FOCUSED ON PUNISHING REVENGE PORN

melania and donald trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump stand together during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The first lady announced earlier Tuesday that she would bring 15 "everyday Americans" to Trump's first address to Congress following his return to the White House in January. 

"These men, women, and families come from all different walks of life with incredible stories about the disaster wrought by the previous administration, and the historic achievements President Trump has already enacted to usher in the Golden Age of America," the White House said in a statement announcing the guest list on Tuesday. 

Melania Trump

Francesca Mani and Elliston Berry join first lady Melania Trump to rally support for the Take It Down Act.  (Fox News )

MELANIA TRUMP ANNOUNCES RETURN OF WHITE HOUSE EASTER EGG ROLL

Allyson Comperatore -- the daughter of Corey Comperatore, who was killed during a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when a shooter attempted to assassinate the president – also heaped praise on Trump in the video. 

"I just want to thank you for involving our families. It meant more than you could probably ever imagine," she said in the video. 

Firefighters carry the casket of Corey Comperatore

Firefighters carry the casket of Corey Comperatore, a retired volunteer fire department chief who was shot and killed in the attack on Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump, on the day of Comperatore's private funeral, as they exit the Cabot Church in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 19, 2024.  (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP ANNOUNCES REOPENING OF PUBLIC WHITE HOUSE TOURS

The first lady’s invite list includes: Elliston Berry; Helen, Allyson, and Kaylee Comperatore; Jeff Denard; Stephanie Diller; Haley Ferguson; Marc and Malphine Fogel; January Littlejohn; Payton McNabb; Allyson and Lauren Phillips; Alexis Nungaray; Roberto Ortiz. 

Lawmakers arrive for a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Donald Trump's primetime address Tuesday night from Capitol Hill, billed as a chronicle of his "Renewal of the American Dream," comes at a critical juncture early in his second term, as voters who elected him to tackle inflation and improve the economy are beginning to weigh the impact of his agenda. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lawmakers arrive for a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Donald Trump's primetime address Tuesday night from Capitol Hill, billed as a chronicle of his "Renewal of the American Dream," comes at a critical juncture early in his second term, as voters who elected him to tackle inflation and improve the economy are beginning to weigh the impact of his agenda. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The White House previously told Fox News Digital that "The Renewal of the American Dream" is the theme of the speech and will feature four main sections: accomplishments from Trump's second term thus far at home and abroad; what the Trump administration has done for the economy; the president's renewed push for Congress to pass additional funding for border security; and the president's plans for peace around the globe.

