Greg Gutfeld: Pelosi's 'heart isn't even in' her 'overdone' racial smear against Trump

Fox News' Greg Gutfeld blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her assertion that the controversial Census question about illegal immigration is racist, pointing out the absurdity of her argument.

"So counting now is racist. Is accounting racist?" Gutfeld asked sarcastically on "The Five" Tuesday. "When someone gets an I.D.... for beer is that racist? If you're filling out a job application is that racist? Anytime information is asked, will now be considered racist?"

"This is, it's so overdone now that it's becoming background noise.".

The comments came after Pelosi slammed the Trump administration for its ongoing efforts to include a citizenship question in the 2020 U.S. Census, suggesting there's a racial component by invoking President Trump's 2016 campaign motto.

During Monday's press conference on election security, Pelosi called President Trump's battle over the census "disgraceful," pointing to his Supreme Court setback that rejected the administration's argument for having a question about citizenship in the census.

“This is about keeping -- you know, 'Make America'- his hat? Make America White Again,” she continued. “They want to make sure that people -- –certain people are counted. It’s really disgraceful and it’s not what our Founders had in mind.”

But Gutfeld wasn't buying it, even going so far as to accuse Pelosi of not believing her own comments saying her "heart wasn't even in it" and trying to reach younger members of her party.

"One minute Pelosi is this seasoned pro that understands working with people. And the next thing she throws on the social justice warrior costume is a Gramps putting on board shorts to go skateboarding at the wharf," Gutfeld said.

"Her heart wasn't even in it. You could tell she didn't even believe it when she was saying it."