GOP senator reveals why Trump's 'complete and total endorsement' will be crucial for his midterm race

Ohio GOP Sen. Jon Husted, who was sworn in as a Senator less than three months ago, spoke to Fox News Digital about receiving the "complete and total" endorsement of President Donald Trump to run again next year.

"When Governor DeWine appointed me to the U.S. Senate, I promised that if I took the job, that I would run to keep the job and then this week, President Trump really gave me a big boost when he announced on True Social that he was endorsing me, that I had his complete and total endorsement," Husted, who was recently appointed to replace now-Vice President JD Vance in the U.S. Senate, told Fox News Digital.

"He said a lot of really kind things about me," Husted continued. "And that was a great boost to the work that we're going to do, because President Trump has been the decisive factor in the last two U.S. Senate races in Ohio."

Husted must run again next year in a special election to earn the right to serve out the rest of Vance’s term, which runs through 2028.

Trump’s endorsement of Vance was widely considered the moment that put him over the top when he won the Ohio Senate seat in 2022. Trump’s endorsement was also a key factor in GOP Sen. Bernie Moreno’s toppling of longtime Dem. Sen. Sherrod Brown in November.

"President Trump has won Ohio three times, and I've been a candidate and won statewide four times," Husted said. "So the combination of my work and President Trump's endorsement is a big boost to my election prospects."

Husted told Fox News Digital that "a lot’s happened" since he was sworn into office.

"I've never worked in Washington, but this is really a record pace for the U.S. Senate in getting a president's confirmations done," Husted said. "We've also got the reconciliation package through both the House and the Senate, which is gonna set forth the process for getting President Trump's agenda accomplished on preserving tax cuts for working families and small businesses, towards securing the border and deporting illegal immigrant criminals."

"All of those things are important priorities of the presidents, and we've leaned in hard. We've spent sometimes into the weekends working to get that agenda accomplished, so President Trump and the Republican team could be successful. And that's my introduction to the U.S. Senate, and I look forward to continuing to serve."

It is unclear who Husted will be running against in next year’s election, although some have speculated that Brown, who was defeated by Moreno in November, could be interested.

Husted told Fox News Digital he is not "worried" about who his opponent will be in a race that will be closely watched given the 53-47 GOP majority in the Senate.

"I just take care of my own work and what that means is spending time with the people of the state of Ohio, going to Washington, getting my work done there, and delivering on the promise of the America first agenda which means securing our border, installing common sense values, making sure that men aren't playing women's sports, and invading their locker rooms," Husted said.

"It's also focused on the economy, doing Made in America, because you can't do Made in America without Made in Ohio, because we are the heart of it all. We make the things that people need to live and thrive. And if you can put all those things together, a great campaign, work hard, deliver on the policies, that's good politics and that will result in an election victory."

Trump posted on Truth Social last week that Husted is a "wonderful man" that is "doing an incredible job."

"Jon Husted has my Complete and Total Endorsement — HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!"

Husted spoke to Fox News Digital about what he hopes he and the GOP Senate will continue to accomplish in the next 100 days, which includes the president’s tax package, balancing the budget, restoring fiscal sanity and adding some "predictability" to the tax code.

"I also want to bring my own game to the Senate by showing people the work that we did in regulatory reform in Ohio," Husted said.

"We eliminated 5 million of 17 million words in the Ohio regulatory code. I want to do that for America. I wanna use the AI tools that we used in Ohio to do regulatory reform at the nation's capital. If you looked at the federal regulatory code, it would be 35 feet tall if it were a book, and it would take you over three years to read. I wanna cut that down. I wanna make the regulatory code make sense to people so that average Americans can actually use it and understand it. And that will unleash the American spirit of entrepreneurship, save people time and money."