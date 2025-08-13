GOP Senate hopeful unloads on Biden admin after whistleblower exposes who was sold IDs: 'Appalled'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Some illegal immigrants were allegedly given driver’s licenses in Louisville, Kentucky, by paying $200 under the table, according to an ex-clerk who worked for a government contractor at a licensing facility, and it's prompting backlash from a top former Republican official in the state.

"The employees were being paid under the table," Melissa Moorman told WDRB, adding that it would happen multiple times a day for a minimum of two years.

A whistleblower lawsuit from Moorman alleges that she was fired after reporting the situation to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

"I immediately let my supervisor know," Moorman told the outlet. The workers she reported were also fired at the end of last year, according to the news outlet.

She alleged that the coworkers used her login without permission to give the licenses out without the proper Homeland Security check first, and that fake documents were used for illegal immigrants to avoid taking driving tests, WDRB reported.

Illegal immigrants can not legally get driver’s licenses in the Bluegrass State.

Former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said he was "appalled" to learn about the allegations.

"Under Democrat President Joe Biden, we were lax with our laws, we were letting illegals into the country. We weren't following the rule of law. I think President Trump said it best when he said, 'Turns out we didn't need new laws, we needed a new president that was willing to enforce the laws,'" Cameron, who is the CEO of the 1792 Exchange, told Fox News Digital in an interview.

"And apparently we had some rogue employees here in Kentucky that simply refused to follow the law. And again, I think it's courageous of a whistleblower to come out publicly and say that, ‘Hey, this was wrong and I think it needs to be addressed.' And I'm hopeful that this will be addressed and folks in state government will be accountable because at the end of the day, they are entrusted with the responsibility to ensure that our laws are being upheld," he added.

Cameron, who's running for U.S. Senate in 2026, commended the whistleblower who recently went public, saying she "had the courage to speak out and be a whistleblower because this again is in contradiction to the rule of law that this is occurring."

"I think these folks have got to be held accountable, and I think there needs to be serious questions asked of the Kentucky Department of Transportation on how they could allow these sorts of employees to flout the laws of our state," he continued.

The incumbent attorney general, Russell Coleman, said an investigation is underway.

"This week’s media reports show troubling and unacceptable conduct. Hand in hand with our state and federal law enforcement partners, we’ve been aggressively investigating this potential fraud for some time now, well before this week’s reporting," Coleman told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Fox News Digital reached out to Gov. Andy Beshear’s office. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet responded to the local report in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Ensuring the integrity of state-issued identification is a high priority and any irregularity is treated seriously and investigated. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) routinely reviews credential applications and during this process identified a number of irregularities and revoked 1,985 credentials. KYTC immediately contacted law enforcement, who are engaged in an active criminal investigation. The revoked credentials – if used – would not work and be flagged at any airport or traffic stop. To our knowledge, all employees involved had been hired through a temp agency and have been terminated. We are continuing to work with law enforcement on this matter to ensure anyone who violated the law is held accountable," a Transportation Cabinet spokesperson stated.

"This is an ongoing criminal investigation with numerous state and federal agencies participating, including Kentucky State Police, the Kentucky Attorney General, U.S. Attorneys and others. We have been asked not to share documents or certain information so as not to compromise the investigation. KYTC has turned over all requested information to law enforcement who are investigating the facts, and further questions should be directed there," the statement continued.