GOP reform would remove partisan majorities at NLRB

Senate Republicans are attempting to rein in a top federal labor regulator that they claim is serving partisans rather than the public.

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., introduced a proposal on Tuesday that would add a sixth member to the National Labor Relations Board, a federal labor arbiter that oversees union elections and workforce disputes. Alexander told reporters on a conference call that his legislation would create labor policy that reflects consensus rather than the political wishes of the executive branch.

“The board was supposed to be an umpire … over time it’s become more of an advocate for one interest group or the other,” he said.

The NLRB is a five-member board that is appointed by the president with Senate approval. At least two members of the board are chosen or recommended by the minority party, while the president selects the majority.

Alexander’s proposal would add a Republican to the board. Balancing the board would help end the oscillation between pro-labor and pro-employer decisions and instead force the board to forge consensus on sensitive labor policy, he said.

