GOP governor takes aggressive action against bloodthirsty Venezuelan street gang: ‘Growing threat’

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday announced new actions the Lonestar state is taking against Tren de Aragua — a violent Venezuelan gang that has been causing havoc in multiple states across the United States.

Abbott announced that he is declaring the gang a foreign terrorist organization and establishing a database to verify if arrests being made are TdA members or not.

"We will bring the full weight of the government against the TdA," Abbott said. "By declaring TdA a foreign terrorist organization, Texas will use the courts to halt their operations, use civil asset forfeiture to take the property and use enhanced criminal penalties to keep them in jail behind bars for longer periods of time."

The gang is believed to have originated in Venezuelan prisons and moved north over the last decade. But its reputation within the U.S. has grown this year, in part due to a number of high-profile crimes linked to the gang, with many believed to have arrived by coming across the southern border as part of the sharp increase in migration in recent years.

Border officials told Fox recently they are targeting the gang as a priority, and officials in Dallas told Fox that they have seen gang activity in the north Dallas area linked to TdA. The gang hit the headlines over reports of a takeover of apartment buildings in Aurora, Colorado.

Fox News Digital reported in July that TdA members have been given a "green light" to fire on or attack law enforcement in Denver. The Biden administration designated the group a "significant transnational criminal organization" in July and offered up to $12 million for information leading to the arrest of three of its leaders.

Abbott said that the database being created would look at common characteristics of gang members, including tattoos, scars, types of crime and methods of operation.

Abbott had already launched a statewide operation to deter and disrupt the gang, and said that now there are nine anti-gang centers across the state, with more than $100 million in funding. Recently, a hotel in El Paso where TdA were active has been shut down.

He also noted more than 100 gang members were arrested during a riot at the U.S.-Mexico border near El Paso earlier this year. On Tuesday, he said that strike teams were being formed to surge resources to areas where gang members are believed to be working.

"Our goal among law enforcement in the state of Texas is to defend our state from the growing threat of TdA," he said. "We are not going to allow them to use Texas as a base of operations to terrorize our citizens. Texas is a law and order state, and I will ensure that law enforcement has every tool they need to keep our community safe."