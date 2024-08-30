After video of armed Venezuelan gang shared by local official goes viral, Colorado city takes action

Aurora, Colorado Mayor Mike Coffman announced on Friday that the city is starting the process of clearing the apartment buildings where transnational armed gang Tren de Aragua has taken over.



In a statement posted to Facebook, Coffman shared "the Aurora City Attorney's Office is preparing court documents to request an emergency court order to clear the apartment buildings where Venezuelan gang activity has been occurring by declaring the properties a ‘Criminal Nuisance.’"

"This will require a municipal judge to issue the order with the goal of getting these properties back under the control of the property owners. In the meantime, the law enforcement task force set up to disrupt and arrest Venezuelan gang members in these buildings will continue its operation. I strongly believe that the best course of action is to shut these building[s] down and make sure that this never happens again," concluded Coffman.

One has already been picked up. In an email to Fox News Digital, Aurora Police Department confirmed that Tren de Aragua leader "Cookie Monster" is currently in custody in relation to a shooting on July 28.

Fox 31 reports that the men seen in the video that has gone viral are armed members of the Tren de Aragua gang, according to Department of Homeland Security sources.





The move to apprehend the armed Venezuelan gang members comes after a blitz of national media attention on the city of Aurora thanks to the efforts of Council Member Danielle Jurinsky.



After assisting residents Cindy and Edward Romero on Wednesday, they were able to share a video which has since gone viral online and on the air.



Jurinsky was soon featured on the Ingraham Angle telling the Romeros' story, and Cindy Romero joined America Reports on Friday to bring attention to the problem.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis has come under fire for his handling of the situation, including from Romero herself, saying the Democrat "wouldn't last five minutes" in the building. His spokesperson, Shelby Weiman, told the New York Post on Thursday that the issue was "largely a feature of Danielle Jurinsky’s imagination."



After a request for comment from Fox News Digital in response to Romero's statement on America Reports, the governor's office responded by saying "Colorado is a zero-tolerance state for illegal activity."



"The Governor hopes that the city of Aurora shares this basic value and will enforce the law. Over the last month, Governor Polis has been in regular contact with the City of Aurora and the Aurora Police Department and has offered all state assistance to support their efforts if requested," said spokeswoman Shelby Wieman.



"If Danielle Jurinsky has evidence of illegal activity in Aurora that can assist the investigation, it might even be illegal for her to withhold it from the Aurora Police Department and she should file a report immediately. The state has been ready for weeks to back up any operation by the Aurora Police Department needed to make Aurora safer," the statement concluded.

Colorado's capital and largest city, Denver, is a sanctuary city. Aurora is a suburb of Denver.

Jurinsky noted she isn't the only local official speaking out, though the governor's office singles her out in statements. "There's other council members speaking out on this, like there's other council members speaking, and they just don't have the platform that I do to really catch fire. But there are other council members speaking out. It's not just me," said Jurinsky in a call with Fox News Digital.

Polis' office did not respond to a request to clarify whether the governor's statement was intended to threaten Jurinsky.



Jurinsky celebrated in a call with Fox News Digital, saying "I am happy that what I have been saying is now confirmed. It is a shame that people had to suffer for as long as they did, but I am happy that this gang will now be addressed."

"I hope that in the future, I will be taken more seriously and heard the first time I bring something to someone's attention. Aurora is my hometown and well worth the fight! Thank you to all of the police officers and residents who helped me bring this to light," Jurinsky added.



It is unclear when exactly the armed gang members will be apprehended and the buildings will be cleared.



U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Denver did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.