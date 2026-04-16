GOP firebrand vows to strip Swalwell and Gonzales of lifetime taxpayer-funded benefits

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Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., vowed to cancel the pensions of former Reps. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and Tony Gonzales, R-Fla., both of whom resigned Tuesday amid sexual assault and sexual harassment allegations.

Boebert shared a video Wednesday on X, announcing that she was "working on" efforts to ensure that Swalwell and others like him lose their taxpayer-funded pension.

"Former Congressman Eric Swalwell abused his position of power in Congress to assault and victimize women," Boebert said. "Now as things stand, taxpayers will be sending him tens of thousands of dollars every year for the rest of his life. This is totally unacceptable."

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Swalwell and Gonzales are both eligible for federal retirement benefits offered under the Federal Employees Retirement System, or FERS, or the Civil Service Retirement System. Both plans require at least five years of federal service.

Neither congressman would be able to access their taxpayer-funded pension until age 62. They would receive roughly $22,000 each year for the rest of their lives.

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Boebert told a CNN reporter earlier in the week that she did not think Swalwell or Gonzales should have been allowed to resign. Instead, she said there should have been a vote to expel or censure them.

"And I think that we actually need to look into ways to censure, with other aspects to say you can’t have your pension, you can’t leave here with all your taxpayer-funded benefits after such shameful acts that cause you to bow out and resign from Congress," Boebert told CNN reporter Manu Raju on the House steps.

Only six House of Representatives members have been successfully expelled. An expulsion vote can be based on a member of Congress engaging in "disorderly conduct."

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A Congressional member does not automatically lose their pension benefits based upon a censure or expulsion vote. Under several federal laws, such as the HISS Act and STOCK Act of 2012, Congressional members will only lose their pensions and other benefits if they are convicted of crimes committed while in Congress.

Fox News Digital reached out to Boebert for further details of her plan to end Swalwell's retirement benefits.