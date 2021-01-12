Gingrich: Pelosi-led Trump impeachment effort driven by 'fear' he could win in 2024

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday for pushing to impeach President Trump for a second time over his alleged role in instigating last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

House Democrats, at Pelosi’s direction, will vote this week on a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. If Pence declines to do so, as widely expected, the House will begin impeachment proceedings as soon as Wednesday.

HOUSE BARRELS TOWARD NEW TRUMP IMPEACHMENT

Gingrich criticized the House speaker’s role in the effort, tweeting that the "will of the American people has to be subordinate to the will of Pelosi." He added that the campaign for a second impeachment was largely driven by a desire among Democrats to prevent Trump from running again in 2024.

"Trump has to be impeached to stop him from running again," Gingrich wrote on Twitter. "Pelosi fears the American people might pick him if they were allowed to. What a formula for expressing Washington’s contempt for the people."

Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle accused Trump of inciting insurrection by repeating unproven claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Several Republicans have signaled that they would support an effort to impeach Trump.

The Democrats control both chambers of Congress following their sweep of the Georgia Senate runoff races.

"In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency, because this president represents an imminent threat to both," Pelosi said in a letter to lawmakers on Sunday. "As the days go by, the horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this president is intensified, and so is the immediate need for action."