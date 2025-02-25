Germany's conservative election turn points to 'Trump effect internationally,' expert says

The victory for Germany’s conservative opposition in Sunday’s election was the latest example of the "Trump effect internationally," according to Ned Ryun, the founder and CEO of American Majority.

"I think you're really seeing is many people waking up and realizing how immoral their leaders are. The moral imperative of every national leader is to prioritize, protect and advance his or her people and nation's interests on every issue," Ryun told Fox News Digital. "To not do that, in fact to sell out your people via terrible trade deals or terrible immigration policy, is deeply immoral."

The comments come after Friedrich Merz of Germany’s center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) won the country’s national election Sunday, ousting incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD).

The election also saw the rise of Germany’s right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which finished second in the voting, according to exit polls.

TRUMP CELEBRATES CONSERVATIVE PARTY WIN IN GERMANY

The conservative victory in Germany was powered largely by voter discontent with a growing illegal immigration crisis in the country and across Europe, and a revolt against established policy that has been led by President Donald Trump.

"I think more and more politicians are speaking out about it because it's an existential crisis that's dawning on not only some politicians but a growing number of the populace," Ryun said. "This isn't just about the incredible economic costs of immigration being shouldered by the people of a given country. It's about who will we be as a people in the future? What will it mean, if anything, to be a citizen of a country? And what will it even mean to be a country if there are no real borders and mass migration?"

"I think you'll have some indication on the spread of this by what happens with Vox in Spain, AfD in Germany in the next elections, etc.," he added.

"I think Trump will get what he wants ultimately in forcing Germany and the rest of Europe to grow up. We're not going to fund your national defense anymore so those countries can over invest in social welfare programs…"

Trump himself welcomed the news of the conservative victory in Germany in an all-caps post on social media, calling the result a victory for common sense.

"LOOKS LIKE THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY IN GERMANY HAS WON THE VERY BIG AND HIGHLY ANTICIPATED ELECTION," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "MUCH LIKE THE USA, THE PEOPLE OF GERMANY GOT TIRED OF THE NO COMMON SENSE AGENDA, ESPECIALLY ON ENERGY AND IMMIGRATION, THAT HAS PREVAILED FOR SO MANY YEARS.

"THIS IS A GREAT DAY FOR GERMANY, AND FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA UNDER THE LEADERSHIP OF A GENTLEMAN NAMED DONALD J. TRUMP," he added. "CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL — MANY MORE VICTORIES TO FOLLOW!!!"

GERMANY’S NEW CONSERVATIVE LEADER LOOKS TO ‘ACHIEVE INDEPENDENCE’ FROM US

But it remains to be seen just how well Trump will be able to work together with the new German government, with Merz making clear shortly after his victory that it would be an "absolute priority for Germany to "achieve independence" from the United States.

"I would never have thought that I would have to say something like this in a TV show but, after Donald Trump's remarks last week... it is clear that this government does not care much about the fate of Europe," Merz said on Sunday. "My absolute priority will be to strengthen Europe as quickly as possible so that, step by step, we can really achieve independence from the USA."

That skepticism of a new age of cooperating between the U.S. and Germany is shared by Ryun, though he believes Trump will ultimately get what he wants in the form of greater European contributions to its own defense.

"I think Trump will actually have very few opportunities with this new government in Germany," Ryun said. "I think Trump will get what he wants ultimately in forcing Germany and the rest of Europe to grow up. We're not going to fund your national defense anymore so those countries can over invest in social welfare programs. Time to step up to the plate and act like adults and live in reality."

Some of that could change in the future, Ryun stressed, noting that the right-wing AfD party is likely to get locked out of Germany’s coalition government, despite finishing second in Sunday’s election, though the party’s continued momentum could see it make its way into the majority by Germany’s next election.

The largest issue in that election, Ryun believes, will still be immigration.

"I think AfD will be completely shut out, but I think in the next election it could even become the majority party in Germany," Ryun said. "The reason I think AfD will see future success is that Merz and the CDU have already made it abundantly clear that they've no intention of shutting the borders down."