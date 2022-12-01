Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Georgia Senate race: Republican lieutenant governor says he did not vote for Herschel Walker

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said could not support either Raphael Warnock or Herschel Walker

Chris Pandolfo
By Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
Georgia's Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said this week that he did not vote for GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker in the runoff election against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

Duncan told CNN in an interview Wednesday that he also did not vote for Warnock, explaining he stood in line to vote for an hour but could not bring himself to pull the lever for either candidate.

"I showed up to vote this morning," Duncan said. "I was one of those folks who got in line and spent about an hour waiting, and it was the most disappointing ballot I’ve ever stared at in my entire life since I started voting."

"I had two candidates that I just couldn’t find anything that made sense for me to put my vote behind, and so I walked out of that ballot box showing up to vote but not voting for either one of them," he added.

GEORGIA REPUBLICAN VENTS FRUSTRATION OVER GOP'S UNDERPERFORMANCE: ‘WHAT COULD HAVE BEEN’

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during a campaign rally Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Greensboro, Georgia.

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during a campaign rally Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Greensboro, Georgia. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Sen. Raphael Warnock meets with community members on the first day of early voting on Oct. 17, 2022, in Duluth, Georgia.

Sen. Raphael Warnock meets with community members on the first day of early voting on Oct. 17, 2022, in Duluth, Georgia. (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

HERSCHEL WALKER SAYS GEORGIA'S RECORD SENATE RUNOFF VOTER TURNOUT ‘LOOKS GOOD FOR ME’ 

Georgia voters are turning out in record numbers for the state's runoff Senate contest in which Walker, a legendary University of Georgia running back and NFL star, is challenging Warnock, the senior pastor of Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church. Walker, who lived in Texas for two decades before registering to vote in Atlanta in 2021, was encouraged to run for Senate by former President Donald Trump and received Trump's endorsement. 

Duncan, a fierce Trump critic, has previously said he does not "respect" Walker and blamed the GOP's disappointing midterm elections performance on bad candidates. He suggested that a "better" candidate could have won the Georgia Senate election outright and avoided a runoff against Warnock.

FIRST ON FOX: WALKER, FACING NEW CONTROVERSY, SAYS ‘I’M A RESIDENT OF GEORGIA'

Former President Donald Trump listens as Herschel Walker speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Georgia, Sept. 25, 2021.

Former President Donald Trump listens as Herschel Walker speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Georgia, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

"A lot of Republicans like me are waking up this morning and thinking, ‘What could have been? What could have been if we had picked a better candidate that could have won with a margin like Brian Kemp, that would have been able to put real leadership on display,'" he told CNN after the Nov. 8 election. 

Duncan announced last year that he would not seek re-election in 2022, saying "national events" since the 2020 presidential election had "deeply affected my family." He is a former health care executive and minor league baseball player who served three terms in the Georgia House of Representatives before winning election as lieutenant governor in 2018.

Fox News' Brian Flood and Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report. 

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

