Georgia governor offers to host GOP convention after Trump threatens to move event from North Carolina

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has offered up his state as the site for this summer’s Republican National Convention after President Trump threatened on Sunday to move the event from North Carolina if that state’s governor can’t guarantee the party will be allowed “full attendance” at the convention.

Kemp, a Republican, tweeted Monday morning that “Georgia would be honored to safely host” the RNC this summer and asked Trump to consider holding the convention in the state.

“With world-class facilities, restaurants, hotels, and workforce, Georgia would be honored to safely host the Republican National Convention,” Kemp tweeted. “We hope you will consider the Peach State, @realdonaldtrump!”

Kemp’s offer comes as Georgia was one of the first states to begin reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. The state as of Monday had 42,800 and 1,823 deaths from the contagion.

While Kemp’s offer was made to the president, the Republican National Committee actually selects where the party’s conventions will be held.

REPUBLICANS PRESS FORWARD WITH CONVENTION

The convention is currently slated to take place in Charlotte, N.C., from Aug. 24-27, but Trump raised the idea of moving it to another site on Monday – following concerns from the North Carolina’s Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper about the massive gathering amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a barrage of tweets on Monday, Trump complained that Cooper was in “Shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed... full attendance in the Arena.”

He continued: “[Planners] must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied. If not, we will be reluctantly forced ... to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site. This is not something I want to do. Thank you, and I LOVE the people of North Carolina!”

Trump complained that Republicans could be faced with the prospect of spending millions without knowing if they’d be allowed to host a full-scale event.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Cooper’s office soon responded, saying state health officials were working with the Republican National Committee and “will review its plans as they make decisions about how to hold the convention in Charlotte.” The statement continued: “North Carolina is relying on data and science to protect our state’s public health and safety.”

Fox News' Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.