George W. Bush delivers pizza to Secret Service detail working through shutdown

Former President George W. Bush wanted to thank his Secret Service detail for continuing to work without pay amid the ongoing partial government shutdown.

In this case, his gratitude took the form of pizzas he delivered right to them on Friday.

Bush posted a photo of the delivery deed to his Instagram, adding that he and his wife, Laura, were “grateful” for their detail and the hundreds of thousands of other federal workers laboring without pay.

“@LauraWBush and I are grateful to our Secret Service personnel and the thousands of Federal employees who are working hard for our country without a paycheck,” his Instagram post read.

As the partial government shutdown entered its 28th day, the former president urged leaders on both sides of the deep political divide to reach some accord.

“It’s time for leaders on both sides to put politics aside, come together, and end this shutdown.”

The shutdown stems from a disagreement over funding for a barrier at the nation’s southern border. President Trump is demanding $5.7 billion in funding for a wall but Democrats won’t sign off on it.

The White House said Friday that Trump will make an announcement Saturday afternoon regarding the situation.