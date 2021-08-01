Gavin Newsom slammed for mask 'hypocrisy' and 'ignoring science' by GOP gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder

Conservative radio show host and Republican California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder slammed Gov. Gavin Newsom for "ignoring science" and called out his mask "hypocrisy" at a rally.

"Where do I start about the job this man, Gavin Newsom, has done in the last two years?" Elder told supporters Saturday in the Pacific Palisades .

He went on to accuse Newsom of "ignoring science" by implementing a mask mandate for state workers amid widespread vaccination in the state, as well as requiring all students and school staff to wear masks this coming school year.

The conservative radio host is currently leading in the crowded race to unseat Newsom in the recall election this September, according to an Emerson College/Nexstar Media poll , grabbing the support of 16% of voters.

Elder also took aim at the incident that helped spark Newsom’s recall: Photos from November showing the Democratic governor dining in a swanky restaurant maskless and surrounded by people from outside of his own household.

"He incurred a $12,000 wine tab," Elder said of the dinner. "That's just for the wine."

"He was sitting with the very same lobbyists and medical professionals who drafted the mandates they were violating by not wearing masks and by not socially distancing," he continued, calling it "hypocrisy."

Newsom was widely panned for the dinner and apologized soon after the photos surfaced, saying he needed "to preach and practice, not just preach and not practice."

Newsom was again criticized last month after photos surfaced of his young son attending a camp while maskless.

California's current guidance for children aged 2-11 states they must wear masks during " camps for youth, youth sports and other youth activities , including theater and music performances and band. Updated CDC guidance is forthcoming for youth settings."

The Newsoms soon pulled their children from the camp, with the Democratic governor later accusing critics of "weaponizing" his son.

"I watched the network news last night and they're weaponizing my son, who was sitting there with me crying last night. You want to come after me, come after me. He did nothing wrong," he said.

At the rally, Elder also slammed Newsom’s strict coronavirus lockdown orders last year, which he said decimated many California businesses.

"This guy slammed down the hopes and dreams of countless Californians who lost businesses," Elder said.

"Only about half of the jobs have been restored here pre-pandemic whereas the national average is two-thirds," he continued.

Newsom’s office did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment on Elder’s remarks.