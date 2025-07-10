Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Floods

Fundraiser for Texas ex-official seeks $20K in donations after 'Whites-only' comment about young flood victims

Fundraiser for Sade Perkins criticized as donations mock her claims about Camp Mystic tragedy

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
Former Democrat-appointed Houston official claims devastated Texas summer camp was 'Whites-only' as search continues for missing children Video

Former Democrat-appointed Houston official claims devastated Texas summer camp was 'Whites-only' as search continues for missing children

Former Houston appointee Sade Perkins is facing backlash after claiming on TikTok that Camp Mystic, devastated by flooding with multiple deaths, is a "Whites-only" camp. (Source: TikTok/@sades_world8)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Democratic former mayoral appointee in Houston, Texas, is being slammed on a fundraising platform after a campaign was set up to help with "legal support" following her comments on social media about the race of the 27 girls from Camp Mystic who died in Hill Country floods last week.

In the video, Sade Perkins said the camp "is a Whites-only girls Christian camp" that "doesn't even have a token Asian" or "token Black person." 

She neglected to mention the races of more than 200 others missing or dead as a result of the floods across multiple Texas counties.

"It is a all White, White-only conservative Christian camp," Perkins said in the video. "It's not to say that we don't want the girls to be found, whatever girls that are missing … but you best believe, especially in today's political climate, if this were a group of Hispanic girls … this would not be getting this type of coverage that they're getting. No one would give a f---."

Cabin on the grounds where campers are being searched for after flooding.

Camp Mystic is shown in Hunt, Texas, July 9, 2025. (Ashley Landis/AP Photo)

PARENTS DESPERATELY SEEKING ANSWERS ON MISSING CAMPERS AFTER TEXAS FLOOD

The fundraiser, "Support for Sade Perkins," was posted on crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo and features photos of some young girls who died in the flood. Created by Marian Hills, it supposedly will benefit Perkins, a former member of the Houston Food Insecurity Board.

"Sade Perkins is being publicly targeted for telling the truth," organizers wrote on the site. "After the devastating flood at Camp Mystic, Sade, like many of us, was heartbroken. But she also had the courage to say what others wouldn’t: Would this response have looked different if the victims were Hispanic or Black girls?"

Hill claimed Perkins is being stalked, harassed and flooded with hate messages, noting Houston Mayor John Whitmire said Perkins was fired "to make it look like they’ve taken some kind of action in response to public outrage."

However, Hill said Perkins resigned "on her own terms" in January, which is when her term expired, according to the city.

Camp Mystic flooding in Texas

A view inside a cabin at Camp Mystic, the site where at least 20 girls went missing after flash flooding in Hunt, Texas, July 5, 2025. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images)

FORMER HOUSTON MAYORAL APPOINTEE'S BOYFRIEND SLAMS HER 'WHITES-ONLY' CAMP MYSTIC COMMENTS

Despite Perkins inserting race into the conversation, organizers are now calling the backlash she is facing "racialized violence."

"Sade simply spoke up about racial disparity in emergency response, something many have quietly thought but were too afraid to say. And the hate she’s getting? It’s not just disagreement, it’s racialized violence in plain sight," according to the fundraiser.

Hill alleged that if a white public figure had made the same comment, "it would have sparked debate, not a takedown." She added that since Perkins is a Black woman, she is being told, "You shouldn’t be talking at all."

Photo showing devastation from the flood

A destroyed cabin at Camp Mystic after flooding hit Texas. (Eli Hartman/AP Photo, File)

FORMER HOUSTON APPOINTEE CLAIMS FLOOD-RAVAGED CAMP MYSTIC IS 'WHITES-ONLY' IN VIRAL VIDEO

With the money raised, organizers said, Perkins will be afforded "protection, legal support, and recovery from the reputational and emotional harm she’s enduring."

As of Thursday afternoon, the campaign had raised just over $400, with a goal of $20,000.

Many of the donations are in small amounts, sent in by usernames acting as comments.

A donation by "Disgrace to Houston" garnered 23 likes, while donations made by other usernames with racial slurs, obscene language or death threats aimed toward Perkins have hundreds of likes.

Destroyed cabin at Camp Mystic after flooding hits Texas.

Campers' belongings sit outside one of Camp Mystic's cabins near the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area July 7, 2025, in Hunt, Texas.   (Eli Hartman/AP Photo)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Perkins has yet to address the fundraiser, her boyfriend, Rev. Colin Bossen, released a statement on his website noting he "disavows" her comments.

"My partner Sadé Perkins has made comments on social media regarding the horrific flooding that devastated Camp Mystic. I want to be clear that I disavow her comments," Bossen wrote. "While she was not speaking on my behalf or on behalf of my congregation, I recognize that her comments have caused harm to many who are experiencing terrible loss and anxiety."

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation and influence government response.

More from Politics