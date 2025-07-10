Fundraiser for Texas ex-official seeks $20K in donations after 'Whites-only' comment about young flood victims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Democratic former mayoral appointee in Houston, Texas, is being slammed on a fundraising platform after a campaign was set up to help with "legal support" following her comments on social media about the race of the 27 girls from Camp Mystic who died in Hill Country floods last week.

In the video, Sade Perkins said the camp "is a Whites-only girls Christian camp" that "doesn't even have a token Asian" or "token Black person."

She neglected to mention the races of more than 200 others missing or dead as a result of the floods across multiple Texas counties.

"It is a all White, White-only conservative Christian camp," Perkins said in the video. "It's not to say that we don't want the girls to be found, whatever girls that are missing … but you best believe, especially in today's political climate, if this were a group of Hispanic girls … this would not be getting this type of coverage that they're getting. No one would give a f---."

PARENTS DESPERATELY SEEKING ANSWERS ON MISSING CAMPERS AFTER TEXAS FLOOD

The fundraiser, "Support for Sade Perkins," was posted on crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo and features photos of some young girls who died in the flood. Created by Marian Hills, it supposedly will benefit Perkins, a former member of the Houston Food Insecurity Board.

"Sade Perkins is being publicly targeted for telling the truth," organizers wrote on the site. "After the devastating flood at Camp Mystic, Sade, like many of us, was heartbroken. But she also had the courage to say what others wouldn’t: Would this response have looked different if the victims were Hispanic or Black girls?"

Hill claimed Perkins is being stalked, harassed and flooded with hate messages, noting Houston Mayor John Whitmire said Perkins was fired "to make it look like they’ve taken some kind of action in response to public outrage."

However, Hill said Perkins resigned "on her own terms" in January, which is when her term expired, according to the city.

FORMER HOUSTON MAYORAL APPOINTEE'S BOYFRIEND SLAMS HER 'WHITES-ONLY' CAMP MYSTIC COMMENTS

Despite Perkins inserting race into the conversation, organizers are now calling the backlash she is facing "racialized violence."

"Sade simply spoke up about racial disparity in emergency response, something many have quietly thought but were too afraid to say. And the hate she’s getting? It’s not just disagreement, it’s racialized violence in plain sight," according to the fundraiser.

Hill alleged that if a white public figure had made the same comment, "it would have sparked debate, not a takedown." She added that since Perkins is a Black woman, she is being told, "You shouldn’t be talking at all."

FORMER HOUSTON APPOINTEE CLAIMS FLOOD-RAVAGED CAMP MYSTIC IS 'WHITES-ONLY' IN VIRAL VIDEO

With the money raised, organizers said, Perkins will be afforded "protection, legal support, and recovery from the reputational and emotional harm she’s enduring."

As of Thursday afternoon, the campaign had raised just over $400, with a goal of $20,000.

Many of the donations are in small amounts, sent in by usernames acting as comments.

A donation by "Disgrace to Houston" garnered 23 likes, while donations made by other usernames with racial slurs, obscene language or death threats aimed toward Perkins have hundreds of likes.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Perkins has yet to address the fundraiser, her boyfriend, Rev. Colin Bossen, released a statement on his website noting he "disavows" her comments.

"My partner Sadé Perkins has made comments on social media regarding the horrific flooding that devastated Camp Mystic. I want to be clear that I disavow her comments," Bossen wrote. "While she was not speaking on my behalf or on behalf of my congregation, I recognize that her comments have caused harm to many who are experiencing terrible loss and anxiety."