Former Houston mayoral appointee's boyfriend slams her 'Whites-only' Camp Mystic comments

The boyfriend of the former Democrat-appointed Houston official who trashed Camp Mystic as a "White-only conservative Christian camp" after horrific Texas floods killed at least 27 young girls and counselors has publicly rebuked her comments, and vowed to try to heal the damage she’s caused.

"My partner Sadé Perkins has made comments on social media regarding the horrific flooding that devastated Camp Mystic. I want to be clear that I disavow her comments. While she was not speaking on my behalf or on behalf of my congregation, I recognize that her comments have caused harm to many who are experiencing terrible loss and anxiety," Rev. Dr. Colin Bossen, boyfriend of Sadé Perkins, said in a statement on his site.

Perkins, who is a former member of Houston’s food insecurity board, disparaged Camp Mystic in a much-criticized social media post following the news of the horrendous flood, which has killed at least 104 people across six counties.

"Camp Mystic is a Whites-only girls Christian camp," Perkins said. "They don't even have a token Asian, they don't have a Token Black person, it is a all White, White-only conservative Christian camp…if you ain't White, you ain't right," she claimed. "You ain't getting in, you ain't going, period," Perkins said in the post, which is pinned to her TikTok account.

"It's not to say that we don't want the girls to be found, whatever girls that are missing… but you best believe, especially in today's political climate, if this were a group of Hispanic girls….this would not be getting this type of coverage that they're getting. No one would give a f—k," she added.

Her post triggered widespread backlash and condemnation, including from Houston Democratic Mayor John Whitmire, who vowed to find a way to permanently remove her from the food insecurity board.

Perkins was appointed to the board by previous Houston Democratic Mayor Sylvester Turner in October 2023, Houston Public Media reported. Her term expired in January, and the mayor’s office said she will not be reappointed in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"The comments shared on social media are deeply inappropriate and have no place in a decent society, especially as families grieve the confirmed deaths and the ongoing search for the missing, Mayor John Whitmire will not reappoint her and is taking immediate steps to remove her permanently from the board," the mayor’s office said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Following the mayor’s condemnation, Perkins doubled down on her comments, claiming that Trump supporters wouldn’t care about the victims of the flood if they were Hispanic or LGBTQ children. She also blamed Trump and Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott for the flood, claiming it was preventable.

Bossen, who is a minister at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Houston, pledged to "repair the harm this incident has caused" and said that his girlfriend’s words were not in keeping with Unitarian Universalist values. He apologized to the Camp Mystic families for her hurtful rhetoric and said he would continue to pray for the victims.

"I believe strongly that all people have inherent worthiness and dignity. Her comments were not in the spirit of the Unitarian Universalist values centered around love that my congregation and I share, I am deeply sorry for the harm that this may have caused to the Camp Mystic families and the members of the community of Central Texas and along the Guadalupe River who are grieving or anxiously awaiting word about their loved ones," Bosen’s statement said, going on to apologize to his congregation.

Perkins was also condemned by the board president of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Houston, who distanced the church from her and said her words "contradict the core values of our church."

The First Unitarian Universalist Church of Houston and Bossen did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.