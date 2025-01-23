America's energy crisis is hiding in plain sight and it's worse than you know

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While headlines often scream about crises in the oil and gas sector, the real state of emergency in the U.S. lies elsewhere: in the outdated, unreliable, and vulnerable electrical grid. Ironically, as oil and gas production hits record highs, the energy industry and the country as a whole face a broader challenge—and a significant opportunity—in modernizing the infrastructure that distributes power to millions of homes, businesses, and importantly, Artificial Intelligence.

Oil and Gas Is Already Booming

The oil and gas industry in the United States is thriving. Advances in technology and operational efficiency have enabled this growth while requiring fewer workers, with many operations managed remotely or even overseas. The rallying cry of "drill, baby, drill" still symbolizes economic opportunity and investment, but in today’s reality, it no longer equates to "jobs, baby, jobs."

Despite this evolution in the workforce, the oil industry remains a cornerstone of the U.S. economy and an essential contributor to energy security. However, focusing exclusively on oil and gas production doesn’t address the broader challenges of power reliability, rising demand, and preparing for a rapidly evolving energy future. That’s where the president and policymakers have an unprecedented chance to make a generational impact.

The Real Emergency: America’s Electrical Grid

America’s electrical grid is in desperate need of investment and modernization. Built largely in the 1960s and 70s it struggles to meet today’s demands for reliability and resilience—let alone the exponential growth expected from new technologies like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and potentially fusion energy. Power outages are becoming more frequent and severe, as aging infrastructure buckles under the strain of extreme weather events and rising consumption.

This isn’t just an infrastructure problem; it’s an economic opportunity. By unleashing vast resources and problem-solving determination toward the grid, the President could solve a decades-long challenge while creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs. The newly announced Stargate AI project is an excellent example. The solution lies in a three-pronged approach:

1. Massive Investment and Streamlined Regulations

First, a bold commitment to grid modernization is needed. This means allocating significant federal funding and cutting through bureaucratic red tape to expedite construction and upgrades.

Fast-tracking these projects on the federal level, while coordinating approvals and bureaucracy with states and counties would unleash economic activity across states and ensure that critical infrastructure is in place to support future energy demands.

The president alluded to this possibility in his Stargate announcement, but building electric infrastructure isn’t simply a matter of federal interest, as a recent spate of failed projects demonstrate. It will require a level of creativity, financing and sheer will that has eluded a host of Presidential ambitions.

2. Oversight and Tax-Based Performance Incentives

Second, a system of oversight and tax-based incentives should be introduced to hold participants accountable. Companies receiving federal support must meet measurable benchmarks for reliability, capacity, and innovation. This would not only ensure that public dollars are well-spent but also encourage private sector efficiency and ingenuity.

3. Strengthening Resilience and Enabling Innovation

Finally, the grid must be fortified against extreme weather events, which are becoming more frequent due to climate change – from the recent hurricanes that leveled Western North Carolina to the tragic wildfires in Los Angeles. Beyond resilience, investments should pave the way for emerging technologies like next-generation nuclear power, high-tech manufacturing and quantum computing, which ensures American competitiveness and national security for decades to come.

Jobs and Economic Growth

Perhaps most important for the local communities it impacts, upgrading the grid has the potential to generate thousands of new jobs. From engineers and construction workers to IT specialists and maintenance crews, a grid overhaul would create employment opportunities across multiple sectors. It would also stimulate indirect economic benefits in manufacturing, logistics, and service industries.

Moreover, a modern grid would provide greater energy certainty and lower costs for consumers and businesses, fostering economic growth and innovation. This stability would create a larger, more predictable market for all energy sources, including oil and gas, has increasingly begun to explore alleviating the power demand crunch – a role for which they would be uniquely suited.

An "All of the Above" Energy Approach

Ironically, the true solution may lie in the multi-decade approach energy strategy – all of the above – which unleashes the full energy potential of the country to meet the challenge. Greater grid reliability would enable the seamless integration of renewables, nuclear power, and traditional energy sources, creating a balanced energy mix that supports economic activity while addressing environmental concerns.

Additionally, the continued ability of the oil and gas sector to produce at high levels while keeping costs down will remain essential to energy security and investor confidence. This dual approach—modernizing the grid while maintaining robust oil and gas production—is a win-win for households still grappling with rising costs across the board.

A Legacy Opportunity for the President

The challenge of modernizing America’s grid is immense, but so is the opportunity. By addressing this critical infrastructure need, the president could maximize his final term in office, leaving a legacy of economic growth, innovation, and resilience. This effort would not only solve the power reliability crisis but also position the U.S. as a global leader in the energy technologies of the future.

Rather than focusing narrowly on one sector, a comprehensive approach to energy infrastructure can supercharge the innovation economy, provide thousands of jobs, and create a more secure and prosperous future. It is a generational challenge with a multi-generational incentive and the time to act is now.