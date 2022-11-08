Expand / Collapse search
Midterm Elections
Published

Fox News Voter Analysis: Economy the top concern of most voters by far

In Oklahoma, 6 in 10 voters say, 'it’s the economy, stupid'

By Fox News Polling Unit | Fox News
It’s election night, and we’ve been asking voters around the country, more than 100,000, how they voted and why. This is our first look tonight at our new method to analyze their decisions, our Fox News Voter Analysis.

The top concern to voters tells the story of this election.

Nearly half, 47%, say the economy is the most important issue facing the country.

MIDTERM ELECTIONS 2022 ARE UNDERWAY AS VOTERS HEAD TO POLLS, CONTROL OF CONGRESS IS ON THE BALLOT

That’s nearly five times as many as any other issue, such as abortion (10%), immigration (9%), climate (9%), crime (8%), health care (7%), gun policy (6%), foreign policy (2%) and coronavirus (2%).

What is the most important issue facing the country?

The highest numbers are in Wyoming, Idaho, Utah and Oklahoma, where about 6 in 10 say, "it’s the economy, stupid."

The top issue for voters this cycle is economy/jobs.

And with inflation at a 40-year high, whom do voters blame?

Just more than half point to President Joe Biden’s policies (54%), while nearly half say it’s outside his control (46%).

What is the reason for inflation?

In Ohio, Democrat Tim Ryan is distancing himself from Biden, while JD Vance was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

MARICOPA COUNTY, ARIZONA, ELECTION OFFICIALS SAY SOLUTION FOUND TO VOTING MACHINE PROBLEMS

Yet, roughly equal numbers of Buckeye voters think Ryan supports Biden too much (48%) and Vance supports Trump too much (41%).

Voters on whether Ryan supports Biden too much and whether Vance's support for Trump is excessive.

Finally, with midterms a referendum on the president, one-third of voters say they're falling behind financially — twice as many as felt that way two years ago.

Check back for more Voter Analysis insight throughout the night from Fox News.

