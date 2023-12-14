Fox News Politics: WH prickles at 'baseless,' 'no evidence' Biden impeachment

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail .

What's happening:

- New York court rejects Trump's appeal of gag order…

- Former prosecutor who allegedly scuttled Hunter Biden probe ‘refused’ to answer Judiciary Committee questions…

- Senate delays Christmas break to work on border deal…

‘NO EVIDENCE’

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre blew up Thursday when pressed by a reporter on President Biden "lying" about past interactions with his son Hunter's business associates, declaring there was "no evidence" the president did anything wrong.

Jean-Pierre also lashed out at House Republicans over the vote to approve an official impeachment inquiry against Biden, accusing them of "wasting their time," but the interaction began with New York Post reporter Steven Nelson asking why Biden interacted with so many of his family's business associates, which contributed to the inquiry's launch.

"What we're seeing from House Republicans is wasted time. And it is certainly, you know, a baseless political slant. That's what we're seeing. And they're leaving. House Republicans are leaving this week to go, you know, enjoy a nice holiday. Right? As most Americans should. But what happened to the funding to Ukraine?" Jean-Pierre responded.

Earlier Thursday, the White House said House Republicans were "dithering" by leaving for Christmas break without approving additional Ukriane funding, aid to Israel, or addressing the border.

White House

Capitol Hill

Tales from the Campaign Trail

Across America

