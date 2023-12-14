Oklahoma governor signs executive order banning DEI bureaucracy in state institutions

Oklahoma's Republican Governor Kevin Stitt signed an executive order calling on state agencies and higher education to review their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies.

The order, according to a press release from Stitt's office, "requires state agencies and institutes for higher education to initiate a review of DEI positions, departments, activities, procedures, and programs to eliminate and dismiss non-critical personnel."

The executive order also prohibits state funds, property and resources going to departments that "grant preferential treatment" based on "race, color, sex, ethnicity, or national origin" and mandatory training on race or sexual orientation.

Mandating the signing of a "loyalty oath" that favors one person over another on racial, ethnic or other grounds, requiring agreement to a certain ideological viewpoint, being forced to provide a DEI statement for employment, or requiring that "any person to disclose their pronouns" are also banned under the new order.

"Diversity is an asset that shouldn’t be abused to advance a political agenda," Gov. Stitt wrote on X Wednesday. "That’s why my executive order calls on state agencies and higher ed to review their DEI practices. We’re taking politics out of education and focusing on preparing students for the workforce."

Patrice Onwuka, director of Independent Women’s Forum’s Center for Economic Opportunity, praised the executive order for promoting "equality of opportunity."

"As a nation, we strive for equality of opportunity to give every young person a chance at achieving their American dream," Onwuka said. "Race, ethnicity, gender, and heritage should not be used to discriminate against any person. Yet, discriminatory DEI programming has done damage on college campuses—fomenting division between students, eroding free speech rights, threatening academic freedom, and bloating school bureaucracies, which in turn drives up tuition costs."

"Unfortunately, programs and policies operating under the guise of diversity, equity, and inclusion, particularly in our universities, have been shown to neither achieve meaningful diversity nor prepare our students for work and citizenship," Brett Farley, executive director of the Catholic Conference of Oklahoma, said. "Instead of giving opportunity to the underserved, they've given rise to religious intolerance and created a chilling effect on the free exercise and expression of strongly held religious faith and moral principles.

"I remember growing up, my mom told me: 'Life isn’t going to be easy, you have to work hard,'" Tamera, a senior at the University of Oklahoma, said. "This executive order is important because it challenges students from across Oklahoma, and the country, to not only try but to do their best. We have to raise the bar in Oklahoma, and I’m thankful for Governor Stitt for everything he’s done today."

Oklahoma University did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.