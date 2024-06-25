Fox News Politics: Trump Ungagged...Kinda

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

FACE OFF: Don't miss the Fox News Simulcast of the CNN Presidential Debate on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Stay in the know for more updates here.

What's happening…

-Calls for Biden to fire official for past anti-Israel tweets

-Trump urges drug test for Biden

-Whistleblower who exposed NPR bias finds new job

What can he say?

Judge Juan Merchan has partially lifted the gag order he imposed against former President Trump – weeks after the jury found him guilty on all counts.

Trump and his legal team have been fighting the gag order since it was imposed upon him at the start of the trial, but had ramped up their efforts when it concluded last month. The former president and presumptive Republican nominee's legal team had argued the gag order should be lifted before the June 27 presidential debate.

Merchan's gag order barred Trump from making or directing others to make public statements about witnesses with regard to their potential participation or about counsel in the case – other than Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg – or about court staff, DA staff or family members of staff.

Merchan on Tuesday partially lifted the gag order because the trial has concluded.

Trump is now able to speak about protected witnesses and jurors.

Trump is still blocked from commenting about individual prosecutors, court staff and their family members. That portion of the gag order will remain in effect until Trump's sentencing on July 11.

White House

'JUST HORRIFYING': Watchdog group calls for Biden to fire WH official for past anti-Israel tweets …Read more

Capitol Hill

'OBSCENE': House GOP lawmaker rips State Dept ahead of vote on U.S. dollars going to Taliban …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

'THEATER OF CONFLICT': Democrat challenger slams Bowman tirade, says profanity-laced rally jeopardizes party 'unity' …Read more

JUST SAY 'NO': Trump urges drug test for Biden, says he'll do same screening …Read more

EPIC CLASH: How to watch the CNN Presidential Debate Simulcast on the Fox News Channel …Read more

'SUGARCOATING' CONTROVERSY: California city keeps charged ballot language for non-citizen voting measure …Read more

CALL TO THE BULLPEN: Obama again serving as Joe's closer ahead of 2024 Trump rematch …Read more

Trials and Tribulations

DAY 3: US v Trump: The afternoon public hearing ended with no decision from Judge Cannon Read more

Across America

NO ABORTIONS FOR MINORS: Tennessee sued over law banning adults from helping minors get abortions without parental consent …Read more

MOVING ON: Whistleblower finds new gig after exposing alleged liberal bias at NPR …Read more

NEW YORK PAYS PRICE FOR NAIVETY: Cuomo scorches Dems for migrant crisis: 'We’re finding out, 200,000 people later, you needed a plan' …Read more

GETTING AWAY WITH MURDER: This blue city that 'Defund Police' supporters call home has over 1,000 unsolved homicides …Read more

KENYAN EXPEDITIONARY FORCE: Kenyan police depart for Haiti to tackle rampant gang violence …Read more

ALL MUST SERVE: Israel's Supreme Court rules ultra-Orthodox men must serve in military in unanimous decision …Read more

HUGE POPULATION: Houston area, an immigration hot spot, reeling from murder of Jocelyn Nungaray …Read more

Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.