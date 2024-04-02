Fox News Politics: Trump and Hunter find common ground

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What's happening?

-Hillary Clinton tells voters to ‘get over it’

-Biden looks to flip Florida blue

-Hogan looks to flip Maryland Senate seat red

When Hunter's lawyer sounds like Trump

Both Former President Trump and Hunter Biden have accused the Justice Department of bringing politically biased charges. Trump, ahead of campaign stops in the battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin, claimed Biden has "orchestrated" every lawsuit and indictment against him with the help of the Justice Department.

"Please remember, ALL of these Lawsuits, Charges, and Indictments that have been brought against me have been orchestrated and coordinated by Crooked Joe Biden, the White House, and the DOJ, as an ATTACK ON CROOKED’S POLITICAL OPPONENT, ME," Trump posted on his Truth Social account Tuesday morning.

Similarly, Hunter Biden’s attorney blasted the decision by a federal judge who refused to dismiss tax charges against the first son, saying they will continue to fight the "abnormal way" Special Counsel David Weiss has handled the case. The attorneys have claimed the special counsel brought charges after pressure from Republicans.

"We strongly disagree with the Court’s decision and will continue to vigorously pursue Mr. Biden’s challenges to the abnormal way the Special Counsel handled this investigation and charged this case," Biden attorney Abbe Lowell said in a statement Tuesday.

'ORCHESTRATED' BY BIDEN: Trump says his legal challenges are 'orchestrated' by Biden ahead of campaign stops in battleground states …Read more

'ABNORMAL' CASE: Hunter Biden attorney slams 'abnormal way' Special Counsel Weiss handled case, after judge refuses dismissal …Read more

White House

IN WITH THE NEW: Blinken announces appointment of latest chief diversity and inclusion officer ...Read more

BIDEN-XI CALL: Leaders speak on phone about topics including Taiwan, AI, trade …Read more

Capitol Hill

INTERNAL STRUGGLE: McConnell, stating Russa-Ukraine conflict poses 'worldwide problem,' says he will focus on dealing with isolationists within GOP …Read more

BREAKING THE CHAIN: House Republicans eye crackdown on 'chain migration' to U.S. …Read more

'KNEW THEIR COORDINATES': Tlaib accuses Israel of intentionally killing World Central Kitchen workers …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

GET OVER IT: Hillary Clinton has blunt message for voters upset by Trump-Biden rematch …Read more

BLEEDING SUPPORT: James Carville warns Democratic Party seeing 'horrifying' numbers showing loss of young minority voters …Read more

PIPE DREAM?: Biden campaign believes president can flip Florida blue, citing Trump legal and financial woes …Read more

FLIP THE SENATE: Hogan looks to turn Maryland Senate seat red with campaign bus tour …Read more

'RUBBER STAMP ROSEN': Former Trump official makes waves in critical battleground Senate race ahead of GOP primary …Read more

DAKOTA DROPOUT: Democrat drops longshot bid to replace Burgum as North Dakota's governor …Read more

Across America

SCOTUS MEMOIR: Retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy to release memoir reflecting on growing up, landmark cases …Read more

'IT'S ABOUT RACE': New York federal judge says FDNY booing of Letitia James, pro-Trump chants reveals systemic problem …Read more

