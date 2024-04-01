Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Trump posts $175M bond in NY civil fraud case, averts asset seizure

Trump will get back the money he has put up if he wins the case

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
Trump’s never been in a stronger position to win, campaign says Video

Trump’s never been in a stronger position to win, campaign says

Trump 2024 national press secretary Karoline Leavitt joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss how RFK Jr.'s candidacy impacts the 2024 race and why she believes the former president is in the strongest political position yet.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
Please enter a valid email address.

Former President Trump on Monday posted a $175 million bond in his New York civil fraud case, preventing the state from seizing his assets while he appeals. 

A New York appellate court had given the former president 10 days to put up the money after a panel of judges agreed last month to slash the amount needed to stop the clock on enforcement.

If Trump wins, he won't have to pay the state anything and will get back the money he has put up now.

Trump

Former President Donald Trump stands silently after giving a brief statement after attending the wake for slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller at the Massapequa Funeral Home on March 28, 2024, in Massapequa, New York.  (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Until the appeals court intervened to lower the required bond, New York Attorney General Letitia James had been poised to initiate efforts to collect the judgment, possibly by seizing some of Trump's marquee properties. James, a Democrat, brought the lawsuit on the state's behalf.

The bond Trump is posting with the court now is essentially a placeholder, meant to guarantee payment if the judgment is upheld. If that happens, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee will have to pay the state the whole sum, which grows with daily interest.

The court ruled after Trump's lawyers complained it was "a practical impossibility" to get an underwriter to sign off on a bond for the $454 million, plus interest, that he owes.

TRUMP DEMANDS BIDEN ISSUE APOLOGY OVER ‘BLASPHEMOUS’ TRANS VISIBILITY DAY ON EASTER SUNDAY: ‘APPALLING’

Trump is fighting to overturn a judge's Feb. 16 finding that he lied about his wealth as he fostered the real estate empire that launched him to stardom and the presidency. The trial focused on how Trump's assets were valued on financial statements that went to bankers and insurers to get loans and deals.

Trump denies any wrongdoing, saying the statements actually lowballed his fortune, came with disclaimers and weren't taken at face value by the institutions that lent to or insured him.

The state courts' Appellate Division has said it would hear arguments in September. A specific date has not been set. If the schedule holds, it will fall in the final weeks of the presidential race.

Trump speaking

Donald Trump speaks after NYPD wake.  (Fox News)

Under New York law, filing an appeal generally doesn't hold off enforcement of a judgment. But there's an automatic pause if the person or entity obtains a bond guaranteeing payment of what's owed. Courts sometimes grant exceptions and lower the amount required for a stay, as in Trump's case.

BILL MAHER GRILLS ESPER FOR NOT BACKING BIDEN AFTER CALLING TRUMP A ‘THREAT TO DEMOCRACY;: A ’BINARY' CHOICE

Trump's lawyers had told the appeals court more than 30 bonding companies were unwilling to take a mix of cash and real estate as collateral for a $454 million-plus bond. Underwriters insisted on only cash, stocks or other liquid assets, the attorneys said.

They said most bonding companies require collateral covering 120% of the amount owed.

Trump recently claimed to have almost a half-billion dollars in cash — along with billions of dollars worth of real estate and other assets — but said he wanted to have some cash available for his presidential run.

FILE: (L-R) Lara Trump, Eric Trump and South Carolina first lady Peggy McMaster react on stage during an election night watch party for Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump at the State Fairgrounds on February 24, 2024 in Columbia, South Carolina.  (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The former president's son, Eric Trump, wrote on Truth Social that the family looked forward to "vindicating our rights to appeal." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Recent legal debts have taken a sizable chunk out of Trump's cash reserves.

In addition to the $175 million he had to put up in the New York case, Trump has posted a bond and cash worth more than $97 million to cover money he owes to writer E. Jean Carroll while he appeals verdicts in a pair of federal civil trials. Juries found that he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s and defamed her when she went public with the allegation in 2019. He denies all the allegations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

More from Politics