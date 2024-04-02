James Carville warns Democratic Party seeing 'horrifying' numbers showing loss of young minority voters

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Democratic strategist James Carville said Sunday that poll numbers showing the Democratic Party losing support among young minority voters are "horrifying" ahead of November's presidential election.

Carville, a former campaign strategist for former President Bill Clinton, made the comments on his podcast "Carville's Classroom."

"I've been very vocal about this," Carville said. "It's horrifying our numbers among younger voters, particularly younger Blacks, younger Latinos … younger people of color. Particularly males."

"We're not shedding them, they're leaving in droves," he added.

Last year, a Gallup survey found 66% of Black adults leaned or identified as a Democrat compared to 19% who said they either leaned or identified as a Republican, a 19-point dip from the advantage Democrats held in 2020 and the closest margin in at least 25 years.

The poll also found 47% of Hispanics identified as Democrats while 35% identified as Republican. In 2021, 57% of Hispanics identified as Democrats and 26% described themselves as Republicans.

Black and Hispanic voters are key Democratic voting blocs, and President Biden has also been losing support from both demographics, as he prepares to take on former President Trump in November.

A USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll published in January found Biden's support among Black voters was at 63%, a 24-point drop from the 87% he had in 2020.

The poll also found that Trump had an advantage over Biden among Hispanic voters by a margin of 39% to 34% and voters under the age of 35 by a margin of 37% to 33%.

A New York Times/Siena College poll released last month showed Trump ahead of Biden among Hispanic voters 46% to 40%. The survey also found Trump has the support of 23% of Black voters.

Carville said Democrats must make the argument that the "consequences" of electing Trump to serve a second four-year term will impact young Black and Hispanic Americans for the next 35 years.

"We're not going to convince under-30, under-35, 'Oh, we really built a great country for you,'" he said. "You're looking at this job market … I don't think you're going to buy that."

He said Democrats "need strong advocacy explaining to these youngsters what exactly they have at stake here."

"Forget birth control pills, forget reproductive rights, forget environmental protections, forget anything," he added.

This comes after Carville said in a recent interview with The New York Times that "preachy females" are to blame for Biden’s polling numbers.

"A suspicion of mine is that there are too many preachy females. Don’t drink beer. Don’t watch football. Don’t eat hamburgers. This is not good for you — the message is too feminine," Carville said. "If you listen to Democratic elites — NPR is my go-to place for that — the whole talk is about how women, and women of color, are going to decide this election. I’m like: 'Well, 48 percent of the people that vote are males. Do you mind if they have some consideration?'"