Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hunter Biden

Judge rejects Hunter Biden request to toss federal tax charges

The trial is tentatively scheduled to begin June 20 with jury selection.

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
Hunter Biden's attorneys push judge to dismiss tax charges against him Video

Hunter Biden's attorneys push judge to dismiss tax charges against him

 Fox News correspondent David Spunt has the latest on the nine federal tax charges following special counsel David Weiss’ investigation on 'Special Report.'

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
Please enter a valid email address.

A federal judge in Los Angeles on Monday rejected Hunter Biden’s request to dismiss tax charges accusing the president’s son of a four-year scheme to avoid paying $1.4 million in taxes while living an extravagant lifestyle.

Among the claims that U.S. District Judge Marc Scarsi, were that federal prosecutors caved to pressure from Republicans or that younger Biden had immunity from a previous plea deal he had negotiated. 

US President Joe Biden, left, and Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, right, during the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, April 1, 2024. (Michael Reynolds/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The move comes after Hunter’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, made his case before the judge for three hours. Judge Scarsi said he would issue a ruling by April 17. 

Hunter Biden, 54, has pleaded not guilty to failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes between 2016 and 2019, while allegedly spending millions of dollars on drugs, escorts, exotic cars and other big-ticket items.

PROSECUTORS SLAM HUNTER BIDEN ATTORNEYS IN FEDERAL COURT: 'YOU ATTACK THE FACTS'

The trial is tentatively scheduled to begin June 20 with jury selection. 

Hunter Biden, the first child of a sitting president to face criminal charges, also faces a separate criminal case in federal court in Delaware over his alleged purchase of a handgun while he was using illegal drugs. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

He has pleaded not guilty and made similar arguments to dismiss the charges in that case.

Fox News’ David Spunt and Reuters contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

More from Politics