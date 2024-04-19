Fox News Politics: Trump gets a jury

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What's happening?

- Biden taking heat for another gaffe

- Democrats come to Speaker Johnson's rescue

- Judge denies Trump's bid to halt Jan. 6 lawsuits

- Fox News Digital at the southern border

Trump gets his first jury

The full jury, including alternate jurors, has been selected and sworn in former President Trump’s criminal trial in New York City, setting the stage for opening arguments to begin next week.

Twelve jurors were seated on Thursday at the end of the third day of jury selection.

By midday Friday, all alternate jurors had been selected and sworn in. Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the trial, instructed jurors ahead of the weekend not to discuss or to research anything relating to the former president’s case.

MAN ON FIRE: Authorities identified the man who set himself on fire 30 feet from Trump's trial …Read more

White House

'GLARING OMISSION': Biden left off Time 100 'Most Influential' list for first time in presidency …Read more

ANOTHER GAFFE: Biden takes heat over gaffe urging Americans to ‘choose freedom over democracy’ …Read more

Capitol Hill

BLUE WALL: Dems save Johnson's $95 billion foreign aid plan from GOP rebel blockade …Read more

FLIP FLOP: Vulnerable House Dems do a U-turn on illegal immigration after calling crisis 'non-existent threat' …Read more

RED SCARE: Third House Republican calls for Speaker Johnson's ouster over $95B foreign aid plan …Read more

MONEY FOR NOTHING: 'Squad' member under DOJ investigation is still paying her husband with campaign funds, filings show …Read more

OPEN THE GATES: Arrest of Ilhan Omar’s daughter at anti-Israel protest was political, fellow Squad member says …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

'OVERTLY POLITICAL': Trump trial risks eroding Americans’ faith in judicial system, experts say …Read more

REQUEST DENIED: US judge denies Trump's bid to halt Jan. 6 lawsuits while he fights criminal charges in 2020 election case …Read more

NOT JUST DON: Trump warns that if he loses presidential immunity, so will 'crooked' Joe Biden …Read more

'UNITE': Melania Trump says US 'must unite' ahead of Mar-a-Lago Log Cabin Republicans event …Read more

BLOOD CURDLING: Anti-Biden protester derails Kennedy interview with blood-curdling screams …Read more

100,000 STRONG: New Trump voter fraud squads begin gearing up for 'election integrity' fight …Read more

Across America

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fence-cutting migrants busted by feds …Read more

COLLEGE 'COVER-UP'?: Stefanik accuses Columbia president of ‘pro-terrorist’ professor ‘cover-up,’ warns of potential felony …Read more

