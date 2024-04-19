Joe Biden left off TIME '100 Most Influential' list for first time in presidency

President Biden didn't make TIME Magazine's "100 Most Influential People" list for 2024 after receiving the annual honor for the past three years of his presidency.

Former President Trump did not make the list either this election year. Both presidential candidates previously appeared on the 2020 edition of the annual list, however.

Vice President Kamala Harris was similarly absent from this year's list, which was published on Wednesday and included leaders, artists, entrepreneurs, athletes, activists and politicians. Both Biden and Harris did pen tributes to honor other figures on the list.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment from Fox News Digital on Biden not being included in the magazine's most influential list this year.

While the two leading presidential candidates were absent, two prominent governors, Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, and California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, were named.

Both governors have risen to national prominence in the past few years. Trump has praised Abbott for his leadership in enforcing the southern border, telling Fox News' Sean Hannity in February that he was "absolutely" considering him for his vice president pick.

In the TIME profile, Senior Correspondent Philip Elliott praised Abbott as a "talented room reader" who, "[d]espite some glaring missteps … remains one of his party’s most persuasive pitchmen."

Rumors of ambitions for higher office have also swirled around Newsom, who similarly made TIME's top leaders list for 2024.

Media commentators on the right and left have suggested Newsom could be the Democratic Party's choice to replace Biden if he were to step down at this summer's Democratic National Convention amid concerns about his age, mental acuity and unpopularity. However, Newsom has swatted down rumors he's considering a 2024 run.

"Amid pressure for Democrats to trade in Joe Biden, Newsom has instead adopted the role of full-throated attack dog for the 81-year-old President. That’s helped put Newsom, 56, on a short list of Democratic contenders for the White House in 2028," TIME's senior White House correspondent Brian Bennett wrote in his 2024 tribute.

Other notable figures on the list included former columnist E. Jean Carroll and Special Counsel Jack Smith.