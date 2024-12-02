Fox News Politics: Pardon us, Karine

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-Five things to watch for on immigration and border security in 2025

-Trump asks about 'J-6 Hostages' in response to Biden's pardon of Hunter: ‘Such an abuse’

-Republicans hammer Biden's 'No one is above the law' claim following Hunter pardon: ‘Aged like fine milk’

KJP Defends Hunter Biden Pardon

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced the press for the first time Monday after President Biden pardoned his son Hunter – an outcome that both Biden and Jean-Pierre previously insisted multiple times would not happen.

One reporter asked Jeane-Pierre if those previous statements denying a pardon "could be seen as lies" to the American people.

"One thing the president believes is to always be truthful with the American people," Jeane-Pierre said, repeatedly saying that Biden "wrestled with [the decision]."…Read more

White House

'OVER-PROMISED': Biden travels to Africa where policies were ‘over-promised and under-delivered,' amid massive China expansion…Read more

'LIAR': Lawmakers harshly criticize Biden’s decision to pardon Hunter…Read more

'THERE WAS NONE': Special counsel denies 'vindictive or selective' prosecution in Hunter Biden case…Read more

BEG YOUR PARDON?: 2 times Biden said he would not pardon son Hunter Biden…Read more

'FAMILY AHEAD OF THE COUNTRY': Dem Colorado governor criticizes Biden for Hunter pardon…Read more

EARLY CHRISTMAS GIFT: President Biden's pardon of son Hunter a political gift for Trump…Read more

'I BET YOU...': Trump previously predicted Biden would pardon his son Hunter…Read more

'A DISASTER': Biden blocks new mining in region that produces about 40% of nation's coal: 'It's a disaster'…Read more

DEFENSE DOUBLE DOWN: Biden still believes 'no one is above the law,' White House says in wake of Hunter pardon…Read more

JILL BIDEN SPEAKS: 'Of course I support the pardon of my son,' Jill Biden tells reporter…Read more

PARTING GIFT: Biden administration to announce $725M weapons package to Ukraine months before Trump is sworn in…Read more

Trump Transition

'CONSEQUENCES': Trump victory boosts conservatives in Latin America, wake-up call to dictators: 'there will be consequences'…Read more

CONSERVATIVE PUSHBACK: Thomas Massie, conservative commentators vocally oppose Trump's DEA nominee…Read more

Trail Dust

'HELP US IN THIS FIGHT': Harris campaign still asking for donations weeks after massive loss to Trump…Read more

Capitol Hill

‘IRREPARABLY DAMAGED’: Mike Johnson unleashes on Biden's handling of justice after Hunter pardon…Read more

'IT'S A SETBACK': Democrats criticize Biden over Hunter pardon…Read more

HOUSE STAFFER ARRESTED: US Capitol Police arrest House Democrat staff member after finding ammunition in bag…Read more

DOWN TO THE WIRE: Single House race stands between Republicans and 1-seat majority…Read more

Across America

'TRUMP-PROOFING' CALIFORNIA: Newsom proposes $25M from state legislature to take on Trump administration in courts…Read more

REFUND THE POLICE: Experts see a tougher-on-crime shift in blue, purple states…Read more

CRISIS: New York City is home to nearly 60k ‘criminal’ migrants: Report…Read more

'NOT BASED ON SCIENCE': COVID was 'most likely' leaked from Wuhan lab and social distancing had no basis in science: select committee…Read more