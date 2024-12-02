Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics: Pardon us, Karine

The Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content

By Fox News Staff
Published December 2, 2024

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-Five things to watch for on immigration and border security in 2025

-Trump asks about 'J-6 Hostages' in response to Biden's pardon of Hunter: ‘Such an abuse’

-Republicans hammer Biden's 'No one is above the law' claim following Hunter pardon: ‘Aged like fine milk’

KJP Defends Hunter Biden Pardon

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced the press for the first time Monday after President Biden pardoned his son Hunter – an outcome that both Biden and Jean-Pierre previously insisted multiple times would not happen.

One reporter asked Jeane-Pierre if those previous statements denying a pardon "could be seen as lies" to the American people.

"One thing the president believes is to always be truthful with the American people," Jeane-Pierre said, repeatedly saying that Biden "wrestled with [the decision]."…Read more

Karine Jean-Pierre closeup shot

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on April 9, 2024 in Washington, DC. Jean-Pierre and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed the Connecticut Huskies winning the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship, Japan's Prime Minister Kishida's upcoming State visit to the White House, the ongoing hostage situation in Gaza and other topics. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Imag (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

White House

'OVER-PROMISED': Biden travels to Africa where policies were ‘over-promised and under-delivered,' amid massive China expansion…Read more

'LIAR': Lawmakers harshly criticize Biden’s decision to pardon Hunter…Read more

'THERE WAS NONE': Special counsel denies 'vindictive or selective' prosecution in Hunter Biden case…Read more

BEG YOUR PARDON?: 2 times Biden said he would not pardon son Hunter Biden…Read more

President Joe Biden accompanied by his son Hunter Biden

President Joe Biden accompanied by his son Hunter Biden and his grandson Beau leave a book store as they walk in downtown Nantucket Mass., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) ((AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

'FAMILY AHEAD OF THE COUNTRY': Dem Colorado governor criticizes Biden for Hunter pardon…Read more

EARLY CHRISTMAS GIFT: President Biden's pardon of son Hunter a political gift for Trump…Read more

'I BET YOU...': Trump previously predicted Biden would pardon his son Hunter…Read more

'A DISASTER': Biden blocks new mining in region that produces about 40% of nation's coal: 'It's a disaster'…Read more

DEFENSE DOUBLE DOWN: Biden still believes 'no one is above the law,' White House says in wake of Hunter pardon…Read more

JILL BIDEN SPEAKS: 'Of course I support the pardon of my son,' Jill Biden tells reporter…Read more

The Bidens leaving Marine One

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, May 30, 2022, after returning from Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

PARTING GIFT: Biden administration to announce $725M weapons package to Ukraine months before Trump is sworn in…Read more

Trump Transition

'CONSEQUENCES': Trump victory boosts conservatives in Latin America, wake-up call to dictators: 'there will be consequences'…Read more

CONSERVATIVE PUSHBACK: Thomas Massie, conservative commentators vocally oppose Trump's DEA nominee…Read more

Trail Dust

'HELP US IN THIS FIGHT': Harris campaign still asking for donations weeks after massive loss to Trump…Read more

Capitol Hill

‘IRREPARABLY DAMAGED’: Mike Johnson unleashes on Biden's handling of justice after Hunter pardon…Read more

'IT'S A SETBACK': Democrats criticize Biden over Hunter pardon…Read more

HOUSE STAFFER ARRESTED: US Capitol Police arrest House Democrat staff member after finding ammunition in bag…Read more

closeup on U.S. Capitol Police badge on uniform

Unnamed U.S. senator contacted Capitol Police after allegedly receiving threatening voicemails. A U.S. Capitol Police badge is seen in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5, 2022. (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)

DOWN TO THE WIRE: Single House race stands between Republicans and 1-seat majority…Read more

Across America

'TRUMP-PROOFING' CALIFORNIA: Newsom proposes $25M from state legislature to take on Trump administration in courts…Read more

REFUND THE POLICE: Experts see a tougher-on-crime shift in blue, purple states…Read more

CRISIS: New York City is home to nearly 60k ‘criminal’ migrants: Report…Read more

ICE officer seen from behind wearing POLICE ICE jacket

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 11:  U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), officers look to arrest an undocumented immigrant during an operation in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn on April 11, 2018 in New York City. New York is considered a "sanctuary city" for undocumented immigrants, and ICE receives little or no cooperation from local law enforcement.  ICE said that officers arrested 225 people for violation of immigration laws during the 6-day operation, the largest in New York City in recent years. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) ((Photo by John Moore/Getty Images))

'NOT BASED ON SCIENCE': COVID was 'most likely' leaked from Wuhan lab and social distancing had no basis in science: select committee…Read more

