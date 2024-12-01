Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kamala Harris

Harris campaign still asking for donations weeks after massive loss to Trump

'Please do not click away,' one email said

By Emma Colton Fox News
Published
close
Kamala Harris' campaign at odds with DNC after reportedly accruing $20 million in debt Video

Kamala Harris' campaign at odds with DNC after reportedly accruing $20 million in debt

Former Obama fundraiser Allison Huynh joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss why she believes the Harris campaign was 'out of touch' with voters as FEC filings reveal the campaign's lavish spending spree. 

Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign still has its hand out for donations, weeks after losing the election to President-elect Trump.

"With Trump nominating MAGA loyalists left and right, there is nothing more important than making sure we can fight back and hold him accountable," an email from Kamala HQ sent to the New York Post last week read. "That’s why we need you to step up today. Yes, today."

"Our records show that you haven’t pitched in to support our Harris Fight Fund program yet," the email continued, according to the New York Post. "We know the election didn’t turn out as we’d hoped, but we’re not backing down."

Trump was declared the victor in the presidential election last month, ultimately securing 312 electoral votes to Harris’ 226, and earning the popular vote as well. The election also included the Republican Party reclaiming the Senate and maintaining control of the House. 

HARRIS PAID OPRAH $1 MILLION IN FAILED BID TO HELP CAMPAIGN: REPORT

Kamala Harris speaking, closeup shot

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials in Chicago, on June 24, 2022. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images)

Weeks after the election, however, emails asking for donations keep hitting the inboxes of supporters. 

"Even a quick donation of $50 is enough to help us in this fight," a fundraising email to donors two weeks after the election read, according to Politico. "And with only hours left to hit our goal today, NOW is the best time to rush your support."

"Please do not click away," another email stated, according to the outlet. 

MSNBC WAS ‘UNAWARE’ HARRIS CAMPAIGN GAVE $500K TO AL SHARPTON’S GROUP AHEAD OF FRIENDLY INTERVIEW

The Harris campaign kicked off in earnest at the beginning of August, after President Biden dropped out of the race amid mounting concern over his mental acuity and age. The Harris campaign raised about $1.4 billion across her few months as the Democratic nominee, but allegedly faces $20 million in debt, according to sources who spoke to Politico. 

The campaign denied outstanding debts as of Election Day, and won’t report owed debts in reports due to the Federal Election Commission this month, the outlet reported. 

The Harris campaign faced scrutiny shortly after Election Day when reports spread the campaign paid $1 million to Oprah Winfrey’s production company for a campaign event, millions of dollars on private jets, $500,000 to Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network nonprofit ahead of a friendly interview on MSNBC, and other expenses. 

'$1 BILLION DISASTER': HERE'S WHAT FEC FILINGS SHOW ABOUT HARRIS CAMPAIGN'S 3 MONTH SPENDING SPREE

Oprah Winfrey, left, raising Kamala Harris' arm, right

Oprah Winfrey and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive onstage during a campaign rally in Philadelphia on Nov. 4, 2024. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Political candidates ending a campaign with debt is not out of the norm, but some Democrats remarked that repeated emails calling on voters to donate following the election is likely eroding trust. 

"I understand that the Harris campaign is in a very difficult position with the debt that they have, and so sometimes you just have to make practical decisions," Mike Nellis, founder of the Democratic digital firm Authentic, told Politico. "But yeah, I think that stuff like that erodes trust."

"Getting fundraising requests after any candidate has lost, when they admit that they are still millions of dollars in debt, having blown through over a billion dollars… is especially galling," Democratic strategist Jon Reinish told the New York Post. 

5 MISTAKES THAT DOOMED KAMALA HARRIS' CAMPAIGN AGAINST TRUMP

Kamala Harris behind lectern at rally in NC

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Hendrick Center For Automotive Excellence on Aug. 16, 2024, in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Baldwin/Getty Images)

A Harris campaign official told Politico that the post-election fundraising emails do not request donors contribute any more than they did during the campaign cycle, and that some of the fundraising was necessary in order to effectively shut down the campaign while retaining some employees to ensure that mission. 

HOW KAMALA HARRIS' FAILED 2024 PRESIDENTIAL RUN MIRRORS HER ILL-FATED 2020 CAMPAIGN

As reports spread last month that the campaign was in debt, Trump trolled the Harris team on social media, calling on MAGA supporters to do "whatever we can do to help them."

"I am very surprised that the Democrats, who fought a hard and valiant fight in the 2020 Presidential Election, raising a record amount of money, didn’t have lots of $’s left over," Trump posted to X days after the election last month. 

Donald Trump in blue suit, pumping fist

Former President Trump pumps his fist as he arrives to speak at a campaign event, Sept.18, 2024, in Uniondale, New York. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"Now they are being squeezed by vendors and others. Whatever we can do to help them during this difficult period, I would strongly recommend we, as a Party and for the sake of desperately needed UNITY, do," he continued, "We have a lot of money left over in that our biggest asset in the campaign was ‘Earned Media,’ and that doesn’t cost very much. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign regarding the continued donor emails and alleged millions of dollars in debt, but did not receive an immediate response.

More from Politics