Fox News Politics Newsletter: White House Updates Timeline on Iran Decision

Trump Iran Decision to Come ‘Within the Next Two Weeks': White House

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday that President Donald Trump will make a decision on the U.S. becoming involved in Israel's conflict with Iran within the next two weeks.

"I have a message directly from the president, and I quote, 'based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks,'" Leavitt said at a White House briefing quoting Trump.

"That's a quote directly from the president for all of you today…"

White House

QUIET RIFFS GROW : Trump downplays signs of MAGA unrest over possible military strike on Iran

KILLER STAYS PUT : Trump admin fights to deport convicted murderer shielded by Biden-era torture protection

Israel-Iran Conflict

TRIAL BY FIRE : Flaring Iran nuclear crisis provides first major test for pivotal Trump trio

REFUGE BY AIR : 1,500 Jewish Americans evacuated from Israel as DeSantis sponsors rescue flights to Tampa

HOMELAND THREAT : America could be hit with 'high-impact' cyberattack targeting energy grid, fmr WH tech chief says

TURNING POINT : Israel's 'resounding' military campaign against Iran could be historic turning point, experts say

SUPREME THREAT : Everything you need to know about Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran

TYRANTS ON NOTICE : Netanyahu declares Israel 'will exact the full price' after Iranian strike hits hospital in Israel

REGION ON ALERT : Arab allies recognize Iran’s danger, lawmakers say, as region views regime change cautiously

World Stage

END OF MANDATE? : Decision day approaches for Trump admin on controversial UN force that failed to disarm Hezbollah

Capitol Hill

CITIZENS LAST : Discounted college tuition for illegal immigrants policy leads DOJ to sue Kentucky

HOME FRONT DANGER : After Minnesota killings, Capitol Hill representatives face stark reality about family safety

BUDGET BATTLE : Top Trump ally predicts Senate will blow past 'big, beautiful bill' deadline

POWER PLAY SHOWDOWN : 'Instincts for restraint': Senate divided on who gets to declare war

Across America

BALLOT BETRAYAL : Two men convicted in Pennsylvania mayoral race election fraud case hit with harsher sentences than expected

'DANGEROUS AND DEADLY' : 'Globalize the intifada' phrase stirs tensions on NYC campaign trail as Middle East conflict rages

LAW AND ORDER : Portland anti-ICE riot crushed by federal agents

TARGETED TERROR : Boulder terror suspect used Israeli flags to hunt victims, FBI testimony reveals

'HIGHLY SOPHISTICATED' : Border Patrol agents shut down massive drug smuggling tunnel between Tijuana and San Diego