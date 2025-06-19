Fox News Politics Newsletter: White House Updates Timeline on Iran Decision

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…
- Netanyahu declares Israel 'will exact the full price' after Iranian strike hits hospital in Israel
- 1,500 Jewish Americans evacuated from Israel as DeSantis sponsors rescue flights to Tampa
- GOP rep says pro-Palestinian supporter ran him off the road
Trump Iran Decision to Come ‘Within the Next Two Weeks': White House
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday that President Donald Trump will make a decision on the U.S. becoming involved in Israel's conflict with Iran within the next two weeks.
"I have a message directly from the president, and I quote, 'based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks,'" Leavitt said at a White House briefing quoting Trump.
"That's a quote directly from the president for all of you today…" READ MORE.
White House
QUIET RIFFS GROW: Trump downplays signs of MAGA unrest over possible military strike on Iran
KILLER STAYS PUT: Trump admin fights to deport convicted murderer shielded by Biden-era torture protection
Israel-Iran Conflict
TRIAL BY FIRE: Flaring Iran nuclear crisis provides first major test for pivotal Trump trio
REFUGE BY AIR: 1,500 Jewish Americans evacuated from Israel as DeSantis sponsors rescue flights to Tampa
HOMELAND THREAT: America could be hit with 'high-impact' cyberattack targeting energy grid, fmr WH tech chief says
TURNING POINT: Israel's 'resounding' military campaign against Iran could be historic turning point, experts say
SUPREME THREAT: Everything you need to know about Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran
TYRANTS ON NOTICE: Netanyahu declares Israel 'will exact the full price' after Iranian strike hits hospital in Israel
REGION ON ALERT: Arab allies recognize Iran’s danger, lawmakers say, as region views regime change cautiously
World Stage
END OF MANDATE?: Decision day approaches for Trump admin on controversial UN force that failed to disarm Hezbollah
Capitol Hill
CITIZENS LAST: Discounted college tuition for illegal immigrants policy leads DOJ to sue Kentucky
HOME FRONT DANGER: After Minnesota killings, Capitol Hill representatives face stark reality about family safety
BUDGET BATTLE: Top Trump ally predicts Senate will blow past 'big, beautiful bill' deadline
POWER PLAY SHOWDOWN: 'Instincts for restraint': Senate divided on who gets to declare war
Across America
BALLOT BETRAYAL: Two men convicted in Pennsylvania mayoral race election fraud case hit with harsher sentences than expected
'DANGEROUS AND DEADLY': 'Globalize the intifada' phrase stirs tensions on NYC campaign trail as Middle East conflict rages
LAW AND ORDER: Portland anti-ICE riot crushed by federal agents
TARGETED TERROR: Boulder terror suspect used Israeli flags to hunt victims, FBI testimony reveals
'HIGHLY SOPHISTICATED': Border Patrol agents shut down massive drug smuggling tunnel between Tijuana and San Diego
Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.