Fox News Politics Newsletter: Schiff-ting Through the Paper Trail

-Bass, Newsom more interested in ‘sheltering' illegal immigrants than rebuilding from fires: Stephen Miller

-GOP lawmakers clash over strategy to avert government shutdown crisis

-Game on in North Carolina as Democratic former Gov. Roy Cooper launches Senate bid for GOP-held seat

DOJ Digging in on Schiff Mortgage Dealings as Legal Peril Looms

The Department of Justice is likely digging into Sen. Adam Schiff's mortgage paperwork trail stretching back to a Maryland home purchase from the early 2000s as it weighs whether it has an airtight case to potentially prosecute the longtime political foe of President Donald Trump, according to a Cornell Law School professor.

"The one thing they don't want to do is to bring a case that fails," William Jacobson told Fox Digital in a Zoom interview, referring to the DOJ potentially investigating Schiff's alleged mortgage fraud. Jacobson is a clinical professor and the Director of the Securities Law Clinic at Cornell.

"Either it fails legally, or it fails in court. They don't want to lose that case if you're going against a major political opponent. And that's part of the calculation that will take place."… READ MORE .

Immigration

'OVERWHELMING SURGE': ICE arrests over 200 illegal alien child sex offenders in Houston area in past 6 months

White House

SOCAL OIL FIGHT: Trump admin rebuffs Schiff, reopening massive Pacific oil reserve capable of 80% of regional production

BANNED: Jeffrey Epstein thrown out of Mar-a-Lago for hiring the help: Trump

MIND THE BORDER: Trump praises Starmer on turning around migrant boats: 'Fantastic thing'

RATE WATCH: After Scotland, Trump enters crucial trade week and eyes Fed's decision on rate cuts

World Stage

SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP: Trump meets with UK Prime Minister Starmer on heels of EU trade deal

'NO JUSTIFICATION': Obama issues rare statement on foreign policy issue

NO MORE WAR: Thailand, Cambodia reach ceasefire deal to end conflict that has displaced 260K, Trump says

ON NOTICE: Trump 'disappointed' in Putin, says he will reduce 50-day deadline by half

CYBER SABOTAGE: Russia's Aeroflot hit with 'hacker attack' by pro-Ukrainian group, cancels dozens of flights

CONFERENCE SHAKEUP: Trump rejects Macron move as US skips UN summit on Palestinian state

Capitol Hill

BAD BRAND: DNC chair admits 'brand problem' as party hits historic low ratings

SWING STATE SHOWDOWN: Trump ally Mike Collins jumps into race for battleground Senate seat GOP aiming to flip