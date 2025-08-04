Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: Cornyn's 'Crooked Politicians' Crackdown

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Major business group intervenes to blunt Newsom lawsuit attempting to reinstate EV mandates

-Mamdani studies 'America's Worst Mayor' Brandon Johnson to avoid his political pitfalls: report

-Trump's global reset of trade relationships will remain in the spotlight this week

Cornyn takes swing at James, Schiff with new LETITIA Act targeting 'crooked politicians'

FIRST ON FOX: A Senate Republican wants to crack down on public officials who use their position to grow their wealth.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is set to introduce legislation that would create stiffer penalties for public officials who commit federal bank fraud, tax fraud, or loan or mortgage fraud. Cornyn’s bill comes on the heels of two such instances where top officials and lawmakers were hit with allegations of mortgage fraud.

Indeed, Cornyn’s Law Enforcement Tools to Interdict Troubling Investments in Abodes (LETITIA) Act is named for New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The Justice Department earlier this year opened an investigation into James, who successfully won a civil case last year against President Donald Trump and his Trump Organization over allegations of faulty business practices, for alleged mortgage fraud…READ MORE.

Schiff and James split image

(AP)

White House

JET LAG: Trump's F-47 next-gen fighter jet threatened by delays as Boeing workers go on strike

President Donald Trump announces Boeing won a contract to build the F-47, a sixth-generation fighter jet.

U.S. Chief of Staff of the Air Force David W. Allvin speaks, while President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth listen, as an image of an F-47 sixth-generation fighter jet is displayed, in the Oval Office at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 21, 2025.  (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

SPEECH POLICE STATE: Trump's full-court press against 'Orwellian' European censorship intensifies amid US efforts to unleash AI

'NOW I LOVE HER AD': Trump says he now 'loves' Sydney Sweeney American Eagle ad after learning she's a registered Republican

A split of Trump and Sweeney

A split of Trump and Sweeney (Getty Images / Pool)

World Stage

HORROR CONTINUES: European leaders decry Hamas video of Israeli captives: ‘unlimited inhumanity’

CHINA IN CROSSHAIRS: FBI office in New Zealand will defend against Chinese influence, Patel says

Patel opens FBI office in New Zealand

Kash Patel visits New Zealand, August 2025 (Kash Patel/X)

'RIDICULOUS WAR': Trump confirms 2 nuclear submarines are 'in the region' to counter Russia

'CHAOTIC SITUATION': As Israel faces blame for the hunger crisis in Gaza, UN's own data shows most of its aid is looted
 

Hamas terrorists carrying clubs and firearms secure humanitarian aid trucks in the northern Gaza area of Jabaliya on June 25, 2025.

Hamas terrorists carrying clubs and firearms secure humanitarian aid trucks in the northern Gaza area of Jabaliya on June 25, 2025. (TPS-IL)

Capitol Hill

BENEFIT BATTLE LINES: GOP memo preps House Republicans to tout Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' as Dems go on offense

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) walks to speak at a news conference following the weekly Senate Democratic policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on June 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. During the news conference Senate Democrats spoke to reporters about the demonstrations against ICE across the country and the recent shootings in Minnesota which killed one state lawmaker and injured another.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) walks to speak at a news conference following the weekly Senate Democratic policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on June 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. During the news conference Senate Democrats spoke to reporters about the demonstrations against ICE across the country and the recent shootings in Minnesota which killed one state lawmaker and injured another. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

'WANTED US TO PAY': Trump accuses Senate Democrats of using nominee confirmations as leverage for funding deals

Across America 

COWBOY CRACKDOWN: GOP governor greenlights state troopers to join ICE in immigration crackdown

'FIRE WITH FIRE': Hochul vows to 'fight fire with fire' on redistricting while hosting Texas Democrats who fled state

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at a press conference, July 31, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File) (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)

'TOO FAR': Cincinnati residents on edge after viral beatdown sparks crime concerns: 'What's gonna happen next?'

'UNCERTAIN RECOVERY': Danville, Virginia councilman faces possible 'years' of rehab after gasoline attack, boss says

HAT IN RING: First on Fox: Republican firebrand Nancy Mace launches bid for South Carolina governor

Nancy Mace is a Republican who is in her third term representing a congressional district in South Carolina's Lowcountry, along the Atlantic coast.

APRIL 10: Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., is seen in the U.S. Capitol before the House passed the budget resolution on Thursday, April 10, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

'TEXANS DON'T RUN': Abbott threatens to remove House Dems from office following dramatic departure to avoid vote

COACH VS. POLS: Republican Dooley jumps into Georgia's Senate race while touting support for Trump and taking aim at Ossoff

