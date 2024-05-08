Fox News Politics: Literal Brain Worms

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

-Biden pauses munition shipments to Israel over Rafa operation

-College agitators to be sent to Gaza under new House Bill

-Billionaire's family financing both Democrat campaigns and anti-Israel protests

Worm in the Membrane

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed in a years-old deposition that doctors told him a parasitic worm had eaten part of his brain before dying in his skull.

Kennedy said he had been experiencing "cognitive problems," memory loss and brain fog, and feared he was suffering from a brain tumor during a deposition in his 2012 divorce proceedings, the New York Times first reported. RFK's campaign told the Times he made a full recovery from the brain fog and other symptoms after changing his diet (he also blamed mercury poisoning), and he had no aftereffects from the parasite.

RFK recently reignited his call to debate former President Trump, suggesting "perfect neutral territory" at the upcoming Libertarian Party convention.

But the Kennedy scion isn't the only presidential candidate facing questions about cognition. Jon Stewart recently blasted Biden (81) as "so f---ing old" during a comedy set — and pointed out that Trump (77) isn't much younger.

"Why are we allowing this?" Stewart asked a Los Angeles crowd at Netflix's comedy festival on Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "And now we’re going to have a president that’s [one of] the two oldest people that have ever run for the office of the presidency."

TRUMP ON TRIAL: Top 5 moments of Trump trial after 'salacious' Stormy Daniels testimony …Read more

Campus Chaos

FACE OFF: State AG promises to use little-known law for felony charges against anti-Israel agitators …Read more

'HE'S SO F---ING OLD!': Jon Stewart says Biden 'shouldn't be president' in shocking comedy set …Read more

ONE-WAY TICKET: Republican wants to send college anti-Israel agitators to Gaza …Read more

ACTION TAKEN: Comer cancels DC antisemitism hearing, after police 'finally' dismantled GWU encampment …Read more

ROOT OF ALL EVIL: Billionaire's family bankrolling both anti-Israel groups and these battleground Democrats …Read more

White House

HOLD: Biden administration confirms paused shipment of bombs to Israel over opposition to operation in Rafah …Read more

Capitol Hill

CRIMINAL REFERRAL: House GOP goes after 'convicted liar' Michael Cohen, asks DOJ to investigate most recent lies …Read more

TRUMP CARD: Trump shows support for one of MTG's key demands amid Johnson ouster threats …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

ON THE VERGE: Wife of Biden's national security adviser gets ready to run for Congress in key battleground state …Read more

'SHAMEFUL': GOP lawmaker says Biden threw Jews 'under the bus' to appease one key voting bloc …Read more

BUILD BACK BETTER: Trump says keeping FBI in DC will be 'centerpiece of my plan' rebuilding capital city …Read more

'PERFECT NEUTRAL TERRITORY': RFK Jr continues push for Trump debate, suggests time and place …Read more

THIS AIN'T TEXAS: Cruz team slams Lone Star Dems for giving 'radical' blue state gov keynote slot at convention …Read more

Across America

‘HE’S A PHONY': Gov Newsom roasted over Golden Gate Bridge tourism video …Read more

HOT WATER: GOP keeps pressure on NPR amid political bias scandal …Read more

'LEARN THE LAW': Fani Willis suggests she won't testify in 'unlawful' Georgia Senate probe …Read more

'SUPERNATURAL PHENOMENA': Vatican preparing 'guidelines' for 'apparitions' …Read more

GEORGIA APPEALS: Georgia court of appeals to review Trump's bid to disqualify DA Fani Willis …Read more

DON'S DEFIANCE: Trump recites line from 1775 to judge who threatened to jail him for violating gag order …Read more

TIMES UP: New York Times is being punished for not being 'sufficiently worshipful of Joe Biden': Taibbi …Read more

'DISASTROUS' TESTIMONY: CNN legal analyst taken aback by Stormy Daniels' admission …Read more

