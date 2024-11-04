Fox News Politics: Just one more sleep 'til Election Day

Happy Election Eve!

- Iowa poll shows Democrats in a position to flip 2 GOP House seats

- On Election Eve, Harris and Trump hold dueling rallies in the biggest of the battlegrounds

- Eight states will vote on measures that would explicitly ban noncitizens from voting

Dawn of the Dark Blue Ages?

Sen. Mike Lee , R-Utah, has suggested that if Democrats sweep the 2024 elections, they will control the nation for a century.

He predicted that if Democrats win both chambers of Congress and the White House, they will eliminate the filibuster in the Senate, add justices to the U.S. Supreme Court, grant Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico statehood, and establish federal control over elections, redistricting, and campaigns.

"Day 1: Nuke the filibuster," Lee wrote on X. "Day 2: Pack SCOTUS. Day 3: Make DC & PR states. Day 4: Enact federal takeover of elections/redistricting/campaigns. Days 5 - 36,500: Rule America uncontested for 100 years."…Read more

White House

WHERE'S JOE?: First Lady stumps in key battleground state while Biden remains absent from the campaign trail…Read more

'AMERICA, YOU OWE US': Harris' radical pastor could be key player in reparations push if she becomes president…Read more

'ANOTHER FAILURE': VP Harris ripped by sheriff for refusing to reveal her vote on anti-crime measure in home state…Read more

GAFFE TRAIL: Biden absent from campaign trail in home state after viral ‘smack’ gaffe…Read more

Capitol Hill

BATTLE FOR THE GAVEL: NRCC chair reveals the two most crucial states in the race for the House majority…Read more

'WHAT A DISGRACE': Trump taunts McConnell's endorsement as GOP Senate leader race looms…Read more

MIXED SIGNALS: Schumer suggests Nebraska independent candidate would caucus with Democrats…Read more

'DECREPIT, CORRUPT': Trump campaign blasts Pelosi as 'corrupt' and 'decrepit' after she claims Trump's brain is 'deteriorating'…Read more

CRUZ ON OFFENSE: Texas senators slams Mitch McConnell as 'one-man dictator' after Super PAC abandons him in tight reelection race…Read more

Tales from the Trail

BEHIND-THE-SCENES BATTLES: Legal challenges that could impact the vote before Election Day begins…Read more

'PAINSTAKING PROCESS': Pa. county gives update on probe of suspicious batch of voter formsairs…Read more

THE WORLD IS WATCHING: What do Latin Americans, Europeans think about Donald Trump, Kamala Harris?…Read more

'DO NOT VOTE FOR ME': RFK Jr., on eve of Election Day, tells voters 'do NOT vote for me'…Read more

CONSPICUOUS ABSENCE: Harris didn't mention Trump's name during rally for first time as candidate…Read more

'EXPANDING THE MAP': Trump campaign 'expanding the map,' Vance says in New Hampshire…Read more

EARLY VOTING SURGE: Over 77M voters have cast ballots in 2024 election…Read more

HOWARD KURTZ: Trump camp confident, while Black leaders say Harris is struggling…Read more

THIRD TIME'S A CHARM: Trump to continue swing state tradition in final campaign event of 2024….Read more

FREQUENT FLYERS: Trump, Harris have visited these states the most heading into Election Day…Read more

CHANGING RACE: Harris' late surge in betting odds fueled by outlier poll, but Trump still 'slightly favored'…Read more

WHERE THE RACE STANDS: Harris leads Trump by 4 nationally as both candidates narrow gender gap, poll finds…Read more

Across America

DEMOCRACY '24: Alaska, Iowa, Montana, 7 other states end early in-person voting on Monday…Read more

'DOESN'T SEEM TO GET IT': Missouri Republicans launch suit to ban feds from monitoring polling sites…Read more

NORTH CAROLINA SHOWDOWN: Trump leads Harris by 2% in North Carolina heading into Election Day, poll finds…Read more

'COMPLETELY RIDICULOUS': Government, private businesses erect barricades in preparation for Election Day…Read more

THROWING HANDS: Head of US Central Command being investigated for getting physical with an airman on plane to Israel…Read more

LIBERTY BELLWETHERS: Five Pennsylvania counties to watch on election night…Read more

'ONSLAUGHT OF CRIMINALS': Trump threatens a 25% tariff on Mexico if illegal border crossings don't stop…Read more

