Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Elections

RFK Jr., on eve of Election Day, tells voters 'do NOT vote for me'

Kennedy, a former independent presidential candidate, has endorsed Trump but remains on the ballot in some states

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
RFK Jr. says calls out potential 'election interference' as name remains on ballot in some states Video

RFK Jr. says calls out potential 'election interference' as name remains on ballot in some states

Former 2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. discusses the close race between former President Trump and Vice President Harris in Michigan, accuses Democrats of trying to 'confuse voters' on 'The Story.'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is telling Americans "do NOT vote for me" on the eve of Election Day, adding in a video that a vote for Trump is "the only way that we can get me and everything I stand for into Washington, D.C. and fulfill the mission that motivated my campaign." 

The fresh plea comes after the Supreme Court last week denied separate appeals by RFK Jr. to remove his name from the ballots in Wisconsin and Michigan.  

"I've asked my voters repeatedly to vote for President Trump, but even a few votes for me in [Michigan] could swing the ballot in a way that the public doesn't intend and the voters don't intend," he told "America's Newsroom" on Sunday.

Kennedy, who once was running as an independent presidential candidate, has been trying to get his name off ballots in key battleground states since he suspended his campaign in August and endorsed Trump. 

SUPREME COURT DENIES RFK JR EFFORT TO GET HIS NAME REMOVED FROM MICHIGAN AND WISCONSIN BALLOTS 

RFK Jr.

Former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gives remarks at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel on Aug. 23, 2024, in Phoenix. (Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

"Hey everybody, a lot of people are asking me if they live in a red state or blue state should they still be voting for me? What about swing states? The answer is easy – no," RFK Jr. then said in a video posted to his X account on Monday. 

"No matter what state you live in, you should be voting for Donald Trump. And let me tell you why. That’s the only way that we can get me and everything I stand for into Washington, D.C. and fulfill the mission that motivated my campaign," he continued. 

RFK JR. SAYS TRUMP WHITE HOUSE WILL GET FLUORIDE OUT OF DRINKING WATER 

RFK Jr and Trump

Former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, shake hands during a campaign rally in Glendale, Ariz., on Aug. 23. (Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Above the video, RFK Jr. wrote "No matter what state you live in, do NOT vote for me" and "Let's get President Trump back in the White House and me to Washington so we can Make America Healthy Again, end the forever wars, and protect our civil liberties." 

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. endorsed Trump in August. (Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

When he suspended his campaign, Kennedy said he planned to keep his name on the ballot in safe Democratic and Republican states, but didn’t want to be a spoiler in battleground states. 

Fox News’ Stepheny Price contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics