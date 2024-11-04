RFK Jr., on eve of Election Day, tells voters 'do NOT vote for me'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is telling Americans "do NOT vote for me" on the eve of Election Day, adding in a video that a vote for Trump is "the only way that we can get me and everything I stand for into Washington, D.C. and fulfill the mission that motivated my campaign."

The fresh plea comes after the Supreme Court last week denied separate appeals by RFK Jr. to remove his name from the ballots in Wisconsin and Michigan.

"I've asked my voters repeatedly to vote for President Trump, but even a few votes for me in [Michigan] could swing the ballot in a way that the public doesn't intend and the voters don't intend," he told "America's Newsroom" on Sunday.

Kennedy, who once was running as an independent presidential candidate, has been trying to get his name off ballots in key battleground states since he suspended his campaign in August and endorsed Trump.

"Hey everybody, a lot of people are asking me if they live in a red state or blue state should they still be voting for me? What about swing states? The answer is easy – no," RFK Jr. then said in a video posted to his X account on Monday.

"No matter what state you live in, you should be voting for Donald Trump. And let me tell you why. That’s the only way that we can get me and everything I stand for into Washington, D.C. and fulfill the mission that motivated my campaign," he continued.

Above the video, RFK Jr. wrote "No matter what state you live in, do NOT vote for me" and "Let's get President Trump back in the White House and me to Washington so we can Make America Healthy Again, end the forever wars, and protect our civil liberties."

When he suspended his campaign, Kennedy said he planned to keep his name on the ballot in safe Democratic and Republican states, but didn’t want to be a spoiler in battleground states.

Fox News’ Stepheny Price contributed to this report.