Trump campaign blasts Pelosi as 'corrupt' and 'decrepit' after she claims Trump's brain is 'deteriorating'

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed that former President Donald Trump's brain is "deteriorating" and he will not be capable of serving out a four-year term as president.

During an appearance on MSNBC, Pelosi said that individuals thinking of voting for Trump "have to know that he can't last as president for four years with his brain deteriorating at the rate that it is … and they may be voting for President Vance, which would be a horrible thing for our country."

While speaking in Pennsylvania on Sunday, Trump — who was shot in the ear earlier this year during a speech — made a joke, saying, "to get me somebody would have to shoot through the fake news, and I don't mind that so much."

Pelosi described the former president's comments as "further indication of his cognitive degeneration."

She then referenced Trump's prior discussion of whether he would prefer electrocution or getting eaten by sharks.

"Something's very wrong there," Pelosi said.

Trump has spoken about a hypothetical scenario of being on a sinking electric boat and having to choose death by electrocution or sharks — he notes that he would choose electrocution.

"I'll take electrocution every single time," Trump has said.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed Pelosi.

"The only thing deteriorating is Nancy Pelosi who is a decrepit washed up corrupt politician who America can no longer stand," Leavitt said in the statement. "She should go back to the City of San Francisco, which she has totally destroyed, and never return."

Pelosi has served in Congress since mid-1987.