Trump leads Harris by 2% in North Carolina heading into Election Day, poll finds

A new poll has found that former President Trump is leading Vice President Harris 50% to 48% in the battleground state of North Carolina.

The East Carolina University survey of 1,250 registered voters was conducted from Oct. 24 to 29 and has a margin of error of 3%.

"Both the Trump and Harris campaigns have invested significant resources in North Carolina to win its 16 votes in the Electoral College," Peter Francia, the director of the ECU Center for Survey Research, said in a statement.

"The reason for that is clear: North Carolina is still too close to call, and its electoral votes could be critical in deciding the winner of the presidential election," he added.

Voters who responded to the poll indicated that inflation and the overall cost of living is their most important issue, at 27%, followed by the economy at 24%, abortion at 14%, border security at 12% and the affordability of health care at 4%.

Within the electorate, Trump leads among White voters 64% to 34%, while Harris is leading among Black voters 89% to 10%, according to East Carolina University.

Across genders, Harris is leading Trump 52% to 47% among women, while men prefer Trump 54% to 44%, the poll revealed.

Voters who are under the age of 45 support Harris over Trump 57% to 41%, while Trump leads 56% to 43% among voters 45 and over, the results show.

The survey also found that 41% of the voters approve of the job President Biden is doing, while 54% disapprove.