Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Polls

Trump leads Harris by 2% in North Carolina heading into Election Day, poll finds

North Carolina voters say inflation and the cost of living is their most important issue

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Path to the White House: A closer look at battleground North Carolina Video

Path to the White House: A closer look at battleground North Carolina

Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier breaks down the latest poll numbers on how voters feel in crucial battleground states on 'Special Report.'

A new poll has found that former President Trump is leading Vice President Harris 50% to 48% in the battleground state of North Carolina. 

The East Carolina University survey of 1,250 registered voters was conducted from Oct. 24 to 29 and has a margin of error of 3%. 

"Both the Trump and Harris campaigns have invested significant resources in North Carolina to win its 16 votes in the Electoral College," Peter Francia, the director of the ECU Center for Survey Research, said in a statement.  

"The reason for that is clear: North Carolina is still too close to call, and its electoral votes could be critical in deciding the winner of the presidential election," he added. 

ON ELECTION EVE, HARRIS AND TRUMP HOLD DUELING RALLIES IN THE BIGGEST OF THE BATTLEGROUNDS 

Trump and Harris in North Carolina

Former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris at recent campaign events in North Carolina. (AP/Evan Vucci/Jacquelyn Martin)

Voters who responded to the poll indicated that inflation and the overall cost of living is their most important issue, at 27%, followed by the economy at 24%, abortion at 14%, border security at 12% and the affordability of health care at 4%.  

Within the electorate, Trump leads among White voters 64% to 34%, while Harris is leading among Black voters 89% to 10%, according to East Carolina University. 

REPUBLICANS OUTPACING DEMOCRATS IN NORTH CAROLINA EARLY VOTING, DATA SHOWS 

Harris in North Carolina

Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, on Saturday, Nov. 2, in North Carolina. In the background is former President Trump's campaign plane. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)

Across genders, Harris is leading Trump 52% to 47% among women, while men prefer Trump 54% to 44%, the poll revealed. 

Voters who are under the age of 45 support Harris over Trump 57% to 41%, while Trump leads 56% to 43% among voters 45 and over, the results show. 

Trump in North Carolina

Former President Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Kinston, North Carolina, on Sunday, Nov. 3. (AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The survey also found that 41% of the voters approve of the job President Biden is doing, while 54% disapprove. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics