Kamala Harris

Harris didn't mention Trump's name during rally for first time as candidate

Harris, Trump held dueling rallies in battleground states over the weekend

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Trump, Harris make final pitch to voters with dueling rallies in Pennsylvania Video

Trump, Harris make final pitch to voters with dueling rallies in Pennsylvania

Trump 2024 campaign senior adviser Danielle Alvarez discusses the state of the race one day before Election Day, what issues are driving voters to the polls and how the former president's 'authenticity' helps him on the campaign trail.

Vice President Kamala Harris did not mention the name of her opponent, former President Donald Trump, for the first time at her campaign rallies while hitting stops in Michigan on Sunday, just two days before Election Day.

Harris made four campaign stops across the battleground state without mentioning Trump’s name as she looked to close out her campaign for president on a positive note.

The vice president ended Sunday with a rally at Michigan State University’s Jamison Field House in East Lansing, where she sought to contrast her optimistic tone with what she has described as the darker message of her Republican opponent.

"We have an opportunity in this election to finally turn the page on a decade of politics driven by fear and division," Harris said in a veiled reference to Trump. "We are done with that. We are exhausted with that. America is ready for a fresh start, ready for a new way forward where we see our fellow American not as an enemy, but as a neighbor."

ON ELECTION EVE, HARRIS AND TRUMP HOLD DUELING RALLIES IN THE BIGGEST OF THE BATTLEGROUNDS

Vice President Kamala Harris

Harris spoke during a campaign rally at Jenison Field House on the campus of Michigan State University on Sunday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

While Harris was hoping to end with a more optimistic tone, surrogates of the vice president have recently hurled insults at Trump and his supporters.

On Tuesday, President Biden spoke during a virtual Harris campaign with Voto Latino, where he took a swipe at Trump's rally in Madison Square Garden. The rally made headlines after insult comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made a joke referring to Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage."

Biden, however, would go on to make his own headlines with his description of Trump supporters.

Liberal media scrambles to downplay Biden's 'garbage' comment Video

"The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters," Biden said. "His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable and it is un-American."

FETTERMAN UNLEASHES EXPLETIVES AIMED AT TRUMP IN CNN INTERVIEW, CONCEDES 45 HAS ‘CONNECTION’ WITH PA VOTERS

On Thursday, billionaire Mark Cuban appeared on ABC’s "The View," making comments some deemed insulting against women.

"Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever," Cuban said. "It’s just that simple. They're intimidating to him. He doesn't like to be challenged by them." 

former President Donald Trump

Trump spoke at a campaign rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania, on Sunday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Meanwhile, Trump made stops in Pennsylvania, another critical battleground state that could tip the scales of the election.

Trump flipped Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in 2016, but all three turned blue for Biden in 2020.

Fox News Digital’s Brooke Singman and Joseph A. Wulfsohn, along with The Associated Press contributed to this report.

