Harris didn't mention Trump's name during rally for first time as candidate

Vice President Kamala Harris did not mention the name of her opponent, former President Donald Trump, for the first time at her campaign rallies while hitting stops in Michigan on Sunday, just two days before Election Day.

Harris made four campaign stops across the battleground state without mentioning Trump’s name as she looked to close out her campaign for president on a positive note.

The vice president ended Sunday with a rally at Michigan State University’s Jamison Field House in East Lansing, where she sought to contrast her optimistic tone with what she has described as the darker message of her Republican opponent.

"We have an opportunity in this election to finally turn the page on a decade of politics driven by fear and division," Harris said in a veiled reference to Trump. "We are done with that. We are exhausted with that. America is ready for a fresh start, ready for a new way forward where we see our fellow American not as an enemy, but as a neighbor."

ON ELECTION EVE, HARRIS AND TRUMP HOLD DUELING RALLIES IN THE BIGGEST OF THE BATTLEGROUNDS

While Harris was hoping to end with a more optimistic tone, surrogates of the vice president have recently hurled insults at Trump and his supporters.

On Tuesday, President Biden spoke during a virtual Harris campaign with Voto Latino, where he took a swipe at Trump's rally in Madison Square Garden. The rally made headlines after insult comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made a joke referring to Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage."

Biden, however, would go on to make his own headlines with his description of Trump supporters.

"The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters," Biden said. "His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable and it is un-American."

FETTERMAN UNLEASHES EXPLETIVES AIMED AT TRUMP IN CNN INTERVIEW, CONCEDES 45 HAS ‘CONNECTION’ WITH PA VOTERS

On Thursday, billionaire Mark Cuban appeared on ABC’s "The View," making comments some deemed insulting against women.

"Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever," Cuban said. "It’s just that simple. They're intimidating to him. He doesn't like to be challenged by them."

Meanwhile, Trump made stops in Pennsylvania, another critical battleground state that could tip the scales of the election.

Trump flipped Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in 2016, but all three turned blue for Biden in 2020.

Fox News Digital’s Brooke Singman and Joseph A. Wulfsohn, along with The Associated Press contributed to this report.