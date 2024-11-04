Trump, Harris have visited these states the most heading into Election Day

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have spent all their time traveling to a select group of states leading up to Election Day, with two of them commanding the most of their attention.

An analysis of trips reveals that both candidates have visited Pennsylvania and Michigan a combined 52 times since Aug. 5, according to Axios.

Later today, Harris will be visiting Pennsylvania for the 17th time during that period when she speaks at a series of campaign rallies there, Axios reported.

The analysis found that she has made 10 visits to Michigan – her second most-traveled-to state – eight to Wisconsin, six to Georgia, six to North Carolina, four to Arizona and four to Nevada.

Harris also has traveled two times each to New York and California for fundraisers and hosted a campaign rally in Texas late last month.

For Trump, he has been to Pennsylvania 15 times already, followed by 11 visits to Michigan and 11 visits to North Carolina, according to Axios.

On the eve of Election Day, Trump is hosting rallies in all three of those battleground states one more time.

Following those states, since the start of August, Trump has traveled to Wisconsin seven times, Georgia seven times, Nevada five times, Arizona four times and New York four times, Axios reported.

The analysis was based on press releases and media reports and does not include stops that Harris or Trump made in Washington, D.C., or Florida, where they are respectively based.