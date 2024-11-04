Expand / Collapse search
Elections

Trump, Harris have visited these states the most heading into Election Day

Both candidates have visited Pennsylvania, Michigan a combined 52 times since August, report finds

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Bret Baier breaks down race to White House: 'We haven't seen anything like this' Video

Bret Baier breaks down race to White House: 'We haven't seen anything like this'

'Special Report' anchor Bret Baier provides analysis of the state of the presidential race.

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have spent all their time traveling to a select group of states leading up to Election Day, with two of them commanding the most of their attention. 

An analysis of trips reveals that both candidates have visited Pennsylvania and Michigan a combined 52 times since Aug. 5, according to Axios.  

Later today, Harris will be visiting Pennsylvania for the 17th time during that period when she speaks at a series of campaign rallies there, Axios reported. 

The analysis found that she has made 10 visits to Michigan – her second most-traveled-to state – eight to Wisconsin, six to Georgia, six to North Carolina, four to Arizona and four to Nevada. 

TRUMP, HARRIS NECK AND NECK IN BATTLEGROUND STATES, POLLS SHOW 

Harris in Pennsylvania

Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at a campaign event at the PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center on Oct. 30, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. It is her most visited state since August, according to Axios. (AP/Matt Slocum)

Harris also has traveled two times each to New York and California for fundraisers and hosted a campaign rally in Texas late last month. 

For Trump, he has been to Pennsylvania 15 times already, followed by 11 visits to Michigan and 11 visits to North Carolina, according to Axios. 

POLLS OF GEORGIA, NORTH CAROLINA LIKELY VOTERS FINDS TRUMP, HARRIS NEARLY TIED 

Trump in North Carolina

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Kinston, North Carolina, on Sunday, Nov. 3. (AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

On the eve of Election Day, Trump is hosting rallies in all three of those battleground states one more time. 

Following those states, since the start of August, Trump has traveled to Wisconsin seven times, Georgia seven times, Nevada five times, Arizona four times and New York four times, Axios reported. 

Trump and Harris

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are locked in a dead heat with just one day to go until Election Day. (AP)

The analysis was based on press releases and media reports and does not include stops that Harris or Trump made in Washington, D.C., or Florida, where they are respectively based. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

