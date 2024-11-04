Schumer suggests Nebraska independent candidate would caucus with Democrats

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., suggested Democrats were close to picking up a Senate seat in Nebraska, apparently referring to Nebraska Independent Dan Osborn as a likely Democrat caucus member, which the Senate candidate has continuously denied.

"We have decent chances of picking up three seats," Schumer told Democrats during a virtual rally with the Jewish Democratic Council of America in support of Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz's campaign.

"We're even in Texas. We're a point or two behind in Nebraska. We're only three points behind in Florida," the New York Democrat said in a video obtained by Fox News Digital.

"So we have – we're right on the edge of keeping the Senate, of winning the House, keeping the presidency," Schumer continued.

There is no Democratic candidate nominated for the Senate race between incumbent Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and Osborn, who is a union leader and mechanic.

Osborn's campaign told Fox News Digital that he has never spoken to Schumer before.

"I'm a true Independent, and I’ve said over and over again that I do not plan to caucus with either party," Osborn said in a statement.

"I’ve never spoken to Chuck Schumer, and he is going to be in for a rude awakening if he thinks I’m taking orders from him or anyone in DC. My opponent Deb Fischer does whatever Mitch McConnell tells her to. That's what's wrong with Washington. We need an independent who will stand up to the party bosses and stop playing politics so we can finally secure the border, pass a farm bill, and serve the country instead of special interests," he added.

While each of the four independents currently in the U.S. Senate caucus with the Democrats, giving the party its current majority, Osborn has reiterated he would not caucus with either party.

But this has been complicated by the actions and remarks of Democrats who have signaled they expect him to join them.

Apart from Schumer's suggestion that Nebraska is a likely pickup opportunity for the party, a PAC associated with Democrat Harry Dunn, who is a former Capitol Police officer who previously ran for Congress, recently sent a fundraising text that claimed, "Dan is an independent who will caucus with the Democrats."

The campaign disputed the text's claim and the PAC reportedly said the message was "incorrect" and not coordinated with Osborn's team.

The incidents have also coincided with scrutiny over Osborn's monetary support from outside groups.

Multiple outside groups have poured money into Nebraska as the Independent's challenge to Fischer has gained momentum, some of which have ties to Democrats and a controversial dark money group linked to billionaire George Soros.

One of the main groups spending on behalf of Osborn is Retire Career Politicians, which has gotten $800,000 from the controversial dark money group, the Sixteen Thirty Fund, in a matter of months.

The Sixteen Thirty Fund notoriously keeps its donors' identities a secret, but it has notably received more than $75 million in grants from Soros' Open Society Foundations between 2016 and 2022, according to Open Society Foundations' website.

A representative for Schumer did not provide comment to Fox News Digital in time for publication.

In a recent New York Times/ Siena College poll, Fischer beat Osborn by only two points, 48% to 46%.

The poll surveyed 1,194 voters in Nebraska between Oct. 23 and 26. The margin of error is +/- 3.2 percentage points.

